2 killed in drone attack on Saudi Aramco facility, Indian among injured; US orders staff exit

At least two people were killed following a drone attack at a Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil facility, said officials on Thursday. The attack, most likely caused by the Yemen-based Houthis, happened on Wednesday morning when the kingdom's military intercepted a drone that was attempting to target the facility.

The drone was intercepted but it caused a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oil field, outside the facility's perimeter, killing two people, who were identified as Filipino and Nepali nationals.

The attack also left two others, an Indian and a Pakistan, injured "due to falling debris following the interception", said authorities. However, the attack had no impact on the facility's operations.



"The source explained that the relevant authorities responded to the incident and took the necessary measures," said Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy in a statement. "The source extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery."

1 killed in Dammam airport attack

The Saudi authorities have struggled miserably against the Houthis, who have continued targeting the kingdom's key infrastructures, including oil facilities and airports. On Wednesday, the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was also attacked that left one person dead and eight others wounded.

The injured are being provided with necessary medical treatment, with Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation saying the attack caused property damage and the extent of which is currently being assessed, adding further updates will be provided soon.

US orders embassy staff exit

With the situation remaining grim for Saudi Arabia, the United States has ordered non-essential US embassy staff and their families to leave the country. In a statement, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott underlined that the safety and security of department personnel and their families remain Washington's highest priority.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," he said on social media.

The Houthi strikes have also exposed the faultlines between the Saudis and the Americans. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had urged the US to target the Houthis, but President Donald Trump decided against it after the Yemen-based group assured it would not target American assets in the region, even as he approved a sale of F-35 fighters jets to Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has now turned to other allies in the region, as its struggles against the Houthis continue.

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