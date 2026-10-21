ChatGPT introduces Locked Chats with PIN, Face ID and Touch ID: How to use?

OpenAI has just rolled out a new Locked Chats feature for ChatGPT. Now, users can use a four-digit PIN or use Face ID or Touch ID to keep certain conversations private. It looks convenient, so in case you leave your smartphone or laptop and want to make sure that your content on the platform (like plans, private chats, or sensitive info) stays hidden, then this could act like a protective layer.

What will happen if we use Locked Chats?

Once you lock a chat, it disappears from your main chat list, pinned conversations, and search results. You will only spot those conversations if you enter your PIN or authenticate with biometrics through the new Locked Chats section.

Here’s how it works?

You pick the chats you want to lock, punch in your PIN (or scan your face or fingerprint), and those conversations get pulled out of the regular chat history.

Unlike Temporary Chats, which vanish after a while, Locked Chats stick around for whenever you need them, but they have just hidden behind that extra security layer.

Keep in mind, this is not the same as having a vault with end-to-end encryption. Locked Chats mostly help control who on your device can see your conversations; they do not create an entirely separate or fully encrypted storage area.

ChatGPT handles locked chat memory

There is also a tweak to how ChatGPT handles locked chat memory. When Memory is on, locked conversations only share a private memory space with each other. So, any info you share after locking the chat will not pop up in your regular ChatGPT experience. Still, anything ChatGPT already remembered before you locked that conversation sticks around in your main memory unless you go in and change that yourself.

A word of warning

Users must not forget their PIN. So, in case you forget, resetting will wipe out all your locked chats, hidden files, and private memories.

That data is gone for good, and even OpenAI’s support team cannot restore it. So be cautious!

When is Locked Chats feature going live?

The Locked Chats feature is going live on the ChatGPT website, on desktop apps for Mac and Windows, and on iOS and Android.

It should land for most plans: Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu- but not Healthcare.

And it only works with standard one-on-one chats.

User cannot lock Temporary Chats, archived conversations, group chats, or ones shared via a link, nor chats that include scheduled tasks or meeting recordings.

As this is the recent addition, so rolling out might come eventually.

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