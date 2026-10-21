Moto G47 Power 5G price tipped ahead of launch: 7000mAh battery, 108MP camera expected

Motorola is gearing up to add another budget 5G smartphone to its G-series, and this time, they are going big, as claimed. The Moto G47 Power 5G is already making waves thanks to a fresh leak that spills almost everything, from price and design to features and colours.

It is expected to hit the European market at around EUR 270 (that is roughly Rs. 28,700) for the version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, according to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Motorola has notg officially confirmed anything yet, so do not jump to conclusions.

Leaked images show that there will be two colour choices:

Cyan

Dark grey

No fancy names for those finishes yet (seem to be clean, simple and straight).

Features of the upcoming G47 Power 5G

The upcoming Moto G47 Power 5G will come with a 6.67-inch LCD with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,604 pixels) and a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. It has the usual Moto design, with a big rectangular camera bump tucked into the top left corner.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip (built on a 6nm process), clocking up to 2.4GHz. This setup aims squarely at folks who want reliable 5G without breaking the bank. The high-refresh-rate screen and enormous battery help sweeten the deal.

For photography, leaks suggest that the device will feature a dual rear camera system: a whopping 108-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it will have an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. That giant 108MP shooter is a headline feature, although Motorola has kept things under the hood.

Battery life is where the G47 Power 5G truly shines. The rumour is a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, which is said to be perfect if someone is tired of plugging in their charger again and again. It is also tipped to launch with Android 16, plus an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The leak mentions dimensions of 166 x 77 x 9mm, so it will have some heft.

Overall, Motorola has not locked in anything official yet- related to the launch date, price, or specs. All the details floating around right now are leaks, so keep your eyes peeled for the real announcement.

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