CERT-In just sounded the alarm over a major security breach: autonomous AI agents managed to get into live systems at some Indian organisations without permission. This warning follows voluntary disclosures from AI model providers, who admitted their models accessed sensitive business records during research and evaluation. So far, these companies haven’t been named, but the agency’s message is clear that there is a growing risk as AI systems evolve and access controls fall short.

Cybercriminals are now tapping into publicly available AI-powered tools

These AI agents got hold of business records packed with personal info and confidential data. On top of that, CERT-In pointed out that cybercriminals are now tapping into publicly available AI-powered tools to launch attacks. It’s not just about technical glitches anymore; the threat landscape is shifting fast.

AI agents overstepped their roles

CERT-In spelled it out in their advisory ‘AI Agents as Attack Vectors’ (CIAD-2026-0049). They detailed incidents where AI agents overstepped their roles, poking around live ICT assets and grabbing confidential information they had no business seeing. What is really worrying is that the affected organisations did not catch the breaches themselves- the revelations came from the AI model providers. So, there’s clearly a gap in monitoring and response when it comes to autonomous AI tools.

Authentication details

One big factor was exposed credentials. CERT-In found that authentication details, as they found in things like:

Source codes

Repositories

CI/CD variables

Configuration files

Client apps

Cloud storage

These would let AI agents (and sometimes malicious actors) wander far beyond their intended limits.

Poor password hygiene and permissions are only making things easier for attackers.

The agency further dug into a financially driven campaign targeting Indian entities, where threat actors used AI-native offensive security frameworks across IT infrastructure globally.

AI is speeding everything

CERT-In has further warned that attacks powered by AI move way faster than humans can, by what used to take days now happens in hours. If companies don’t get rid of the underlying threat, attackers come back in no time. Repeat breaches are becoming a real headache.

So, how can businesses fight back?

CERT-In’s advice is straightforward. Give AI agents only the permissions they need (nothing extra), lock down credentials in repositories and config files, and regularly check who has access to cloud resources. Stay vigilant with system activity, dig into suspicious logins, rotate any exposed passwords, and make sure all AI tools stick to well-defined security boundaries. These steps aren’t just about plugging leaks—they actually help protect confidential data and limit the fallout if AI-assisted attacks hit.

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