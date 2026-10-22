France remains on edge as protests continue, India issues advisory; Macron jibes at Trump

India has issued an advisory for its nationals in France, urging them to remain cautious, as the violent protest continues in the country. The advisory dated October 10 was issued by the Indian Embassy in France, which also asked people to avoid large gatherings and crowded places, and follow the instructions by the local authorities.

In case of any emergency, the nationals can contact the Indian Embassy in Paris at +33 6 48 34 00 63 or cons.paris@mea.gov.in. They can also contact the Consulate General in Marseille at +33 7 43 16 25 59 or cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in.

"In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution," the advisory read. "Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities."

The protest in France

France is witnessing one of the worst protest in years, as authorities struggle controlling the rioters who are agitating over rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. As per authorities, 2,400 rioters were arrested across the country just last week after they clashed with police and set vehicles and buildings on fire.

In Paris, a new night curfew was imposed on Wednesday, with police warning against "undeclared public gatherings". It has also barred protests in parts of Paris on Thursday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. The ban will cover key areas of the French capital including the Elysee presidential palace, both houses of parliament, as well as tourist havens such as the Louvre museum and the Champs-Elysees.

Macron vs Trump

With the situation remaining tensed in France, a war of words has erupted between French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Macron took at a dig at Trump for exploiting the riots for political advantage in the US midterm election battle and implied that the American president made "stupid comments".

"There are people who campaign at France's expense -- leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic," the French president told reporters in Doha.

While campaigning for the midterm elections in the US, Trump had earlier linked the unrest with "migrants, jihadists, and communists". He had also hailed French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has branded Macron's remarks as "conspiratorial".

"The images we saw last Saturday are not generated by artificial intelligence: they show the sad reality of what France has become after 10 years of Macronist rule," he said on X on Wednesday.

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