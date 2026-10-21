Meta global policy chief Joel Kaplan to exit after 15 years; Dina Powell McCormick takes over external affairs

Joel Kaplan, Meta’s longtime Global Policy Chief is stepping down after 15 years that have seen Meta (parent company for leading social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) navigated a tricky mix of government relations and regulatory battles. He shared his decision to leave on October 20, and further said that he will stick around for a few more months to help with the transition. So far, Kaplan has not stated about his next move.

His exit lands just as the 2026 US midterm elections start to loom. For years, Kaplan was central to Meta’s public policy strategy in the US, handling both government relations and the constant swirl of political scrutiny.

Dina Powell McCormick to take over external affairs

On the leadership side, Dina Powell McCormick, Meta’s President and Vice-Chairman, will now take on external affairs alongside her existing duties. She already guides the company’s broader strategy, manages big capital partnerships, and co-leads Meta Compute, Meta’s work on AI infrastructure. With Meta doubling down on artificial intelligence and pushing through regulatory headwinds, her new role is a big one.

Joel Kaplan Thanked Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Team

Kaplan took to Threads to say his years at Meta were a privilege. He thanked Mark Zuckerberg, leadership, and his Global Affairs team, saying he’s proud of what they built together. Though he kept quiet about what he’ll do next.

Joel Kaplan's Journey at Meta

Kaplan started his journey at Meta in 2011 as Vice-President for US public policy.

By 2014, he was leading global public policy, diving into government and regulatory issues across the globe.

Before Meta, he was deputy chief of staff for policy under George W. Bush and has deep roots in the Republican Party.

After Nick Clegg left in January 2025, Kaplan stepped up as Chief Global Affairs Officer, just as Meta prepared to work with a new Trump administration.

Kaplan's recent visit to India

Most recently, in August 2026, Kaplan travelled to India, a visit timed with heightening regulatory pressure on Meta. He met with key officials at the Ministry of Electronics and IT, including Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after Meta caught flak for briefly restricting a post by PM Narendra Modi. Kaplan apologised for the mistake.

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