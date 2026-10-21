Temple wearable device: How Deepinder Goyal’s brain blood flow tracker works, features and price

Deepinder Goyal is back with something totally different this time: ‘Temple,’ his new wearable device, which will start taking pre-orders in India on November 1 (2026). It is just not about tracking your steps or how many calories you burn. Instead, it focuses on something most wearables ignore: blood flow to the brain. If you signed up for early updates, the company has already started sending out booking info.

You probably still have questions like how much it costs or how long the battery lasts. Temple has not shared those details yet, but here is what you will need to know before pre-orders open:

Pre-order: Customers can buy the same from November 1 onwards. They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. No word yet if people who registered early get a head start.

They are only producing devices for confirmed bookings, so do not expect a flood of supply. The exact size of this first batch is still under the hood.

Where to wear Temple?

As the name suggest, it sits on your temples, which is pretty unique when compared to watches or rings. The device uses light-based sensors to track blood flow, and Goyal calls this measurement BrainFlow.

You will further get an Entropy score (between 1 and 250) which will show how much strain your body is under. It calculates nearly everything:

Rest

Stress

Physical activity

Even caffeine

They have done research into how your body position is like:

Sitting

Standing

Lying down

All these affect brain circulation, and gravity is part of what they are studying.

Colour options

Temple device is available in 6 colour optionss:

True Gold

Rose Gold

Black Mirror

Real Jade

Deep Blue

Purple Funk

Those last 3 are limited editions, but it is not clear if all the colours will be available for pre-order.

Temple as a health tracking device

A temple is not a medical device; rather, it is all about wellness and self-insight, not diagnosing or treating. If you have got health concerns, the company says to talk to a doctor.

Price and availability

So far, we do not have the price, battery life, details about the companion app, or how long it will take to ship. Pre-orders will open from November 1, but the finer details are still under wraps.

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