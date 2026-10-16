Oppo Reno X wide-folding phone specifications leaked: 6.35-inch display, 200MP cameras tipped

Oppo seems to be gearing up for a new wide-folding smartphone, possibly called Reno X. This rumoured device could pack a 6.35-inch cover screen, run on a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and sport a triple camera setup with a whopping 200-megapixel main sensor. While Oppo has not said a word officially, but believing the fresh leaks, it showcase that the upcoming device will featrue pretty vivid picture of the new foldable device.

If it hits the Indian market, this handset will have a head-to-head competition with the leading foldable devices from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei. Using the Reno branding for the upcoming foldable hints that the upcoming handset will be a new flagship move, for Oppo and might shift the whole direction of its Reno lineup.

Display and security details

As per the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Oppo’s foldable smartphone could feature a flat 6.35-inch cover display that boasts a sharp 1,440 x 2,560 pixel resolution. The panel’s supposed to use 8T LTPO tech and offer pixel density on par with a 1.5K screen.

The display might have a 16:9 aspect ratio, but honestly, those features are not locked down yet.

Security should be solid, with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor along with face unlock. The device further comes with a metal mid-frame, giving it a premium feel.

Camera details

Oppo’s new foldable will come with a triple rear setup:

Two 200-megapixel sensors

One for the main shooter

And another as a periscope telephoto

Plus, there is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide

If those features actually make it to the final product, users will be able to capture high-resolution photos and serious zoom for long-range shots. But details about the sensors, zoom range, and extra camera features are still under wraps.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset expected

Talking about the performance, the leaks suggest a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset. That puts the new foldable right in the high-end club, and Oppo has not confirmed anything about the processor or other hardware.

Meanwhile, Oppo is also busy with the Find N7, which is expected to launch next year. This next-gen book-style foldable could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, built on a cutting-edge 2nm process, and feature an improved hinge that minimises the crease on the inner display.

Launch timeline and expected availability

No official word on the name, release date, or price- when everything is based on leaks right now. If it’s all true, Reno X would expand Oppo’s foldable range beyond the current Find N series.

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