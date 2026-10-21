CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka walk out of Tihar Jail as court rejects police bid to extend custody

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have walked out of Tihar Jail after a Delhi court ordered their release on Wednesday. The two were granted bail after submitting written assurances to maintain peace and abide by the law, bringing their seven-day spell in judicial custody to an end. Ranka was lodged in Tihar Jail No. 4, while Das was held in Jail No. 2. The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) rejected the police request to extend their judicial custody by another three days and directed their release against personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

Why were the CJP leaders detained?

Das and Ranka were brought before the court on October 14 under preventive action over apprehensions that their conduct could disturb public peace and order. The magistrate initially remanded them to five days of judicial custody. Their detention was subsequently extended by two more days, taking it up to October 21.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer moved a fresh application seeking a further three-day extension. Police argued that concerns over public order persisted, citing what they described as differences between the leaders' conduct, their statements to the media and the court, and changes in their position.

Duo apologise and submit written undertakings

During the hearing, an unconditional verbal apology was tendered over a statement allegedly made to the media while the two were being taken to Tihar Jail. The statement was alleged to have undermined the dignity of the Special Executive Magistrate's court. Das and Ranka also voluntarily submitted written undertakings, assuring the court that they would not engage in any activity that could disturb public peace. They expressed full faith in the judiciary and promised to maintain law and order.

They further undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is removed from the notified list through the prescribed legal process. They also assured the court that any future demonstrations would remain within the constitutional framework.

Court rejects police plea for further custody

After considering the submissions, the magistrate held that keeping them in further judicial custody was not necessary at this stage. The court observed that the preventive purpose of the proceedings could be achieved through bonds and written assurances under Section 135(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police request for another three days of judicial custody was accordingly rejected.

The court ordered both leaders to be released on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and surety bonds of an equal amount, subject to the completion of the proceedings and the conditions imposed.

Tihar Jail receives release warrants

Das and Ranka furnished their bonds, and the court conducted a preliminary examination of the sureties' documents. Following these formalities, it directed their immediate release and ordered the Tihar Jail superintendent to issue the release warrants. The court also laid down conditions for their continued compliance with the proceedings. The investigating officer must submit a report on the verification of the sureties by the next hearing. Both leaders are required to attend every hearing, and their sureties must also appear on each date. They have been directed to maintain public order and strictly follow the written undertakings submitted before the magistrate. The matter will be heard again on Friday (October 23) at 3 pm.

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