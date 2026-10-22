India register their highest successful run chase in T20I history, beat New Zealand by four wickets

Christchurch:

India have defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the opening of the five-match T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Shreyas Iyer-led side hosted West Indies just five days ago in Bengaluru and in the meantime, they travelled to New Zealand and already played a game. Jet lag was expected to trouble the visitors in the match, but the Shreyas Iyer-led side brushed everything aside and once again put up a stunning batting show.

The match also marked the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He featured in the rain-washed T20I in Bengaluru as well, but didn’t bowl as West Indies didn’t get a chance to bat. Hence, the Christchurch game marked his bowling return after four years in international cricket. He impressed heavily to start with, conceding only four runs in the first over, but as time passed, the veteran failed to keep up with the momentum.

Overall, India would have expected to bowl and field much better. They allowed New Zealand to capitalise with the bat, despite the conditions being suitable for bowlers - or at least much better than what’s usually on offer in India. However, all five Indian bowlers conceded at least 10 or more than than per over as New Zealand posted 225 runs on the board in the first innings. It was the highest score in a T20I game at Hagley Oval.

Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs and Finn Allen were vital for the Kiwis as they played an instrumental role in helping New Zealand establish their authority. Phillips smacked unbeaten 82 off 40, while Jacobs made 31* off 16 and Allen hit 45 runs off 24 balls.

Sanju, Abhishek gave India the perfect start

Chasing 226 runs, India were expected to feel the pressure, but Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma handed the visitors a perfect start. They stitched a formidable 93-run partnership in the powerplay, helping India gain momentum. After Abhishek departed for 29 runs off 12 balls, Samson managed to keep up with the momentum, but there was very little support from the other end.

Tilak Varma, who was promoted to bat at number three, was struggling to make any sort of impact that put pressure on Samson. It eventually led to Samson’s dismissal for 67 runs off 33 balls. Following which, India lost a few quick wickets of Tilak and Ishan Kishan. The onus then fell on Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, who built an important partnership of 45 runs. That allowed India to script a comeback in the match.

Axar eventually fell for 24, while Shreyas managed to keep up with the damage. However, he too made way for 42, with India requiring 16 runs to get in 11 balls. After which, Naman Dhir played a perfect role to win the game for India. He hit unbeaten 42 runs off 15 balls, which played a major role for India to change the wind that was blowing in New Zealand's favour towards the final stages of the game.

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