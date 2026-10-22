'Staking nation to launch a failed product': PM Modi tears into Congress, targets 'Dimagi Naxals'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of damaging India's international reputation by promoting what he called a "failed product". Addressing the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi also alleged that "Dimagi Naxals" had hijacked the party's thinking, leaving it unable to function as an effective Opposition. The Prime Minister's remarks came amid a political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Congress-led protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PM Modi accused the Opposition party of undermining India's standing abroad and disrupting democratic debate at home.

'How long will Congress stake the nation to launch its failed product?'

Speaking about India's place in a changing global order, PM Modi said the country should project strength and stability at a time when international affairs are witnessing considerable uncertainty. He accused the Congress of pursuing a contrary course by attempting to tarnish India's image overseas. "While the world is searching for a new order, some people are dreaming of disorder in India. Today, when there is so much turmoil across the globe, an image of a strong India should be presented to the world; yet, these individuals are actively working to tarnish India's global reputation. They travel abroad to defame the nation and appeal for foreign intervention. One wonders how long Congress will continue to stake the nation just to launch their 'failed product'," PM Modi stated at the NDTV World Summit in an apparent dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The Prime Minister argued that the party was putting its political interests ahead of the country's achievements and global reputation.

'Dimagi Naxals' have hijacked Congress's thinking: PM

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of preventing other Opposition leaders from raising legitimate concerns, alleging that its disruptive tactics were weakening democratic discourse. "Those who want to present their points against the government in a legitimate democratic manner find their voices drowned out by the noise of Congress," he said.

Taking his criticism further, PM Modi claimed that ideological extremists had taken control of the party's thinking. "'Dimagi Naxals' have completely hijacked the mind of the Congress party to the extent that it has lost its own capacity to think. Those who once caused destruction in the jungles have now infiltrated Congress and are working towards the ruin of the nation."

'Congress putting dynasty ahead of India's achievements'

PM Modi also accused the Congress of prioritising the interests of its political leadership and family over national progress. He said the party was turning India's achievements and institutional strengths into targets of political confrontation. "Congress is free to cause its own ruin, but solely to shield its dynasty from the recurring stain of failure, Congress has now started putting India's achievements, strengths, and progress on trial," he said.

The Prime Minister further claimed that dissatisfaction was growing among senior Congress leaders, whom he said privately acknowledged the problems within the party but continued to remain silent.

"This family has become a burden on the Congress party. Even senior elders within the party realise this...They tell us so when they meet us in private, yet they swallow their humiliation and stay silent. The biggest victims of Congress' behaviour are the genuine, honest critics of the government, which is a major blow to democracy," he said.

Modi accuses Congress of disrupting Parliament and Opposition voices

The Prime Minister said the Congress was also undermining the functioning of Parliament by preventing younger opposition MPs from putting forward their views and questioning the government. He alleged that the party's approach was designed to keep one leader in the spotlight at the expense of other opposition figures. "We have witnessed this in Parliament: there are so many young opposition MPs who wish to raise their voices and critique the government, but Congress disrupts Parliament so other voices don't get a platform -- because they must keep only one specific person in the limelight. By doing this, Congress does grave injustice to other opposition leaders," he added.

PM Modi said even protests aimed at highlighting administrative shortcomings or seeking institutional reforms were being derailed by the Congress. "Even constructive protests that genuinely aim to highlight administrative shortcomings or demand institutional reforms, which are vital in a democracy, are derailed and destroyed by Congress," he said. He described the party as "parasitic", accusing it of preventing other opposition leaders from building their political standing.

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