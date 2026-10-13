Google Fitbit Edge with 7-day battery, ECG, SpO2 tracking and more launched: Check price and availability

Google has unleashed a new Fitbit Edge, which has been designed to upgrade the standard fitness tracker. The new wearable claims to blend the fitness band with many of the perks you would expect from a smartwatch. You get a bright 1.34-inch AMOLED display which will always be on, along with built-in GPS and all sorts of health and fitness tracking smarts. It gives smartphone notifications, media controls and navigation guidance.

Fitbit Edge does not hold back when it comes to options. Unlike the new Fitbit Air, which skips the display completely, this device comes with a vibrant display. Google further claims that the display will be 46 per cent bigger than what you got on their older trackers, with:

Handy for stats

Notifications

Despite the packed feature set, battery life holds steady at up to seven days per charge.

Price and style

Fitbit Edge starts at USD 179.99 (about Rs. 17,200), and each unit comes with both small and large silicone Active Bands.

If you are looking for an option, then the Edge comes in four colour combos:

Matte Black Aluminium with Obsidian band

Satin Silver Aluminium with Fog band

Satin Pyrite Aluminium with Olive band

Champagne Gold with Canyon band

Sporting fans might gravitate toward the Fitbit Edge Stephen Curry Special Edition.

That model will be priced at USD 219.99 (about Rs. 21,000) and swaps in a Satin Pyrite Aluminium case and a stylish, water-resistant recycled polyester band and some colourful accents which are inspired by Curry himself.

Pre-order and official sale

Pre-orders run now at the Google Store and other retailers, with general sales dropping October 27.

Fitbit Edge: Features

Inside, the Fitbit Edge uses the Ambiq AP5 microcontroller, which is further paired with 64MB NOR flash and hooks up to your phone over Bluetooth 5.4.

It packs built-in GPS plus support for Galileo satellite tracking, so you can map your routes and track activities accurately—no phone required.

In terms of training, the Edge covers over 40 different sport modes and auto-detects plenty of activities. There’s an onboard altimeter to capture elevation during runs or stair climbs. It tracks all the useful metrics too:

Cardio Load

Daily Readiness

VO2 Max

Active Zone Minutes

Constant heart rate

All will help the user to complete a picture of their workouts and progress.

Health monitoring

The Edge comes with an optical heart rate sensor, ECG, SpO2 for blood oxygen and skin temperature tracking.

It runs an ECGs directly from the wrist and even gets a number of alerts for irregular heart rhythms, sleep stages, or heart rate variability.

Just be aware that some of these features might depend on where you live or other requirements.

Of course, it brings day-to-day convenience features like:

Mirror your notifications

Send quick replies (where supported)

Control your music

Set alarms and timers

Get simple Google Maps guidance, which means no need to fish out your smartphone constantly.

Battery to last for 7-days

The fitness band comes with a lifespan of 7 days on a full charge, along with a replaceable 65mAh battery.

If you are in a rush, then 5 minutes on the charger will give another 24 hours of use, claims Google.

Protection and certification

Fitbit Edge also is not afraid of water or dust, as it comes with 5 ATM and IP68 ratings. It further survives splashes, dust and even a swim down to 50 metres.

Display and other suites

Altogether, with its crisp AMOLED display, the wearable comes with:

Suite of health sensors

Satellite tracking

Smartwatch functions

The Fitbit Edge comes with Google doubling down on fitness wearables, expanding way beyond simple, screenless bands.

ALSO READ:

Google Fitbit Air launched at Rs13,999: Screenless fitness tracker with 7-day battery life

Google Fitbit Air coming to India in October: 5 Best features you must know

Spotify launches guided workout experience to rival Apple Fitness+ and Fitbit

