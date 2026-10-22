'Congress won't come to power for next 30 years': Amit Shah launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and said Congress “won’t get a chance to return to power for the next 30 years”. “Your turn won’t come for the next 30 years. From booth workers to PM Narendra Modi, BJP workers stay connected with the people and work tirelessly to address their problems, " he said.

He made the remarks at the inauguration and foundation laying of the Yamuna revival projects in New Delhi. While addressing a gathering, he stated that the country has realised Rahul ji that you and your associates want to protect the votes of the illegal infiltrators under the garb of ‘vote chori’ allegations.”

He reiterated his previous remark and told the Congress party that even before the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre, the grand old party was already out of power in many states.

Your protests in Delhi cannot overturn people’s mandate: Amit Shah to Rahul

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said when court rulings favour you, you call them fair, but when they go against you, you question them. “These double standards will not work, Rahul ji. Your protests in Delhi cannot overturn the people’s mandate," he said.

He stated that for 30 years, Congress and the Kejriwal government discharged sewage into the Yamuna. “Around 2,000 tonnes of waste went to the Yamuna River daily. Industrial waste from Haryana and polluted water from Uttar Pradesh also contributed to the problem during their term. Now, with BJP governments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, we have developed a coordinated, time-bound roadmap to clean the river. By 2029, we aim to present a cleaner Yamuna to the people," he said.

Shah says under AAP govt, drug trade has grown in Punjab

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal, he said under the AAP government, the drug trade has grown in Punjab and the people have decided to bring an NDA government to power. “Kejriwal ji, excuses will not work; results are needed. After losing Delhi, you have shifted your focus to Punjab, disrupting the Chief Minister’s work there. The AAP will be wiped out in the next elections, and we will eliminate the drug trade in Punjab by 2029," he said.

He also congratulated Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma for their efforts to clean the Yamuna in such a short time. “Their efforts will bring results, and together we will fulfil PM Modi’s dream of a clean Yamuna," he said.

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