Akhilesh Yadav meets Azam Khan: Why meeting holds significance for SP ahead of 2027 UP polls?

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said, "Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain," after meeting senior party leader Azam Khan, a prominent Samajwadi Party leader, at Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav travelled to Rampur to meet Khan, who has been lodged in jail since November 17 of last year. The two leaders had last met in Lucknow on November 7, just 10 days before Khan was sent to jail. Their meeting on Thursday came after a gap of nearly a year and is being viewed as politically significant. The meeting assumes importance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Under Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, the 'A' stands for 'minorities'. Muslim voters, along with the Yadav community, have traditionally been the Samajwadi Party's core voter base. A return to power would be difficult without their support.

Azam Khan’s influence stretches from western UP to Rohilkhand

There had been discontent within Azam Khan's camp in recent days over the perception that the Samajwadi Party was not standing firmly by the veteran leader. Azam Khan is a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and remains its most prominent Muslim face.

Muslim voters account for around 22 per cent of the electorate across 100 Assembly constituencies in 20 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. In the Rohilkhand region, the Muslim voter share stands at 47.12 per cent in Moradabad, 50.57 per cent in Rampur, 45 per cent in Sambhal and 38 per cent in Amroha. Khan wields considerable influence in several constituencies across western UP and Rohilkhand.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently indicated that he would reach out to veteran party leaders who had become unhappy with the party. Today, after the meeting, the Samajwadi Party Chief also alleged that no other family has faced as much injustice as Azam Khan's family, reiterating his support for the jailed leader.

Against this backdrop, Yadav's meeting with Khan is being seen as an important political outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, particularly as the SP seeks to consolidate its Muslim support base.

Owaisi has questioned Yadav over his distance from Azam Khan

Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Azam Khan is also being viewed in the context of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's attacks on the Samajwadi Party over the issue. Owaisi had recently criticised Yadav in Rampur, questioning the SP’s perceived distance from the jailed leader.

Owaisi has held rallies in Muslim-dominated areas of Kanpur, Shravasti, Azamgarh and Rampur, targeting the Samajwadi Party. He has also been using the slogan, "Abdul will no longer lay out the carpet," in an apparent reference to his criticism of the political treatment of Muslim supporters.

The AIMIM chief is scheduled to address rallies in Kairana on October 25 and Meerut on November 14. His outreach in western Uttar Pradesh comes amid political attention on Muslim voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Owaisi has succeeded in disrupting SP's prospects in past

Although Owaisi's AIMIM has failed to achieve electoral success in Uttar Pradesh in previous elections, its candidates have secured sizeable votes in some constituencies, where narrow margins of defeat have drawn attention to the party's potential impact on the contest. In the 2017 Assembly elections, AIMIM contested 38 seats, with its candidates forfeiting their security deposits in almost all constituencies. In the 2022 elections, the party fielded 96 candidates, all of whom lost, and secured just 0.43 per cent of the total votes.

In the Shahganj seat of Jaunpur during the 2022 assembly elections, the SP’s Shailendra Yadav 'Lalai' lost to the Nishad Party's Ramesh Singh by a margin of just 719 votes; in the same constituency, the AIMIM's Nayab Ahmed received over 8,000 votes. Similarly, in the Kursi constituency of Barabanki, the SP's Rakesh Kumar Verma lost to the BJP by a mere 217 votes, while Owaisi's candidate secured approximately 8,500 votes.

Akhilesh seeks a one-sided mandate from Muslims

According to a survey, approximately 79 per cent of Muslims voted for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2022 assembly elections, while 92 per cent of Muslims voted for the INDIA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh Yadav is aiming to replicate this performance in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

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