'Save the vote, save the country': Rahul Gandhi's call for INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday relaunched his attack at the Centre over alleged 'vote chori' and called on everyone, particularly the youth, to participate in INDIA bloc's mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to 'save the democracy' in India.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners for promoting this march 'enthusiastically', and ensuring that people get to know about it.

"Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this silently under any circumstances," Rahul, who is Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, said in a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

"Names have been deleted from voter lists. Rules and laws have been violated. And those who raised questions were met with lathis. Now, the country will respond. November 1: Chalo Delhi! Save the Vote, Save the Country: Public March and Mega Rally. Students, farmers, workers, women, youth and traders — everyone who cares about democracy must attend. The vote is yours. The fight is yours too," he added.

INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally

The INDIA bloc has called a mega rally on November 1 at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, which the opposition leaders have described as a 'culmination' of the 'Delhi Chalo' march over alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Congress, which leads the INDIA bloc, has claimed that at least one lakh people are expected to participate in the rally, asserting that it would send a strong message to the Centre, which is allegedly trying to 'kill' the democracy in the country.

The BJP, on the other hand, has targeted the Congress over the march after several trade outfits wrote to the grand old party, urging it to call off the march citing it might affect their business. The BJP has also alleged that the Congress is holding the march on November 1 to rub salt on the wounds of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Rahul Gandhi is adamant and not ready to listen to anybody. In a very calculated manner, Rahul Gandhi is trying to rub salt into the wounded sentiments of the Sikhs by insisting he will hold the rally on November 1. He is bent on playing a cruel joke on Sikhs," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday.

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