Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 launched in India with 12.1-inch 2.5K display, JBL speakers and 10200mAh battery

New Delhi:

Lenovo, a leading name in the consumer goods segment, has rolled out its new Tab Plus Gen 2 in India, along with a fresh batch of LOQ gaming monitors. The company wants to grab the attention of folks who care about entertainment, work, and gaming—all at once.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: Price in India

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is available in two storage variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage have been priced at Rs. 35,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage have been priced at Rs. 38,999

It only comes in Celestial White for now, and you can pick it up on Lenovo’s website, big e-commerce sites, and retail shops across India.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: Specifications

The new Tab Plus Gen 2 tablet comes with a sharp 12.1-inch 2.5K display and packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, so it’s got enough muscle for streaming and gaming. The star of the show, though, is the audio: Lenovo has teamed up with JBL to fit in 9 speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. That’s some serious sound for a tablet.

The tablet runs the Android 16 operating system, and Lenovo says that you will get 2 updates, so it will last up to Android 18 OS, with security patches promised until 2030.

The display itself is great for work or play, claims the company, as it comes with an IGZO LCD panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness, with a punchy 249ppi.

Inside, there is 8GB LPDDR5 of RAM, up to 256GB fast storage, and you can throw in a microSD card for up to 2TB extra space—plenty of room for all your files and games.

JBL 9-Speaker Audio and built-in kickstand

Lenovo includes thoughtful extras like a 360-degree rotating kickstand so you can prop the tablet up basically any way you want—stand it, lay it down, hang it, whatever works. There’s also Bluetooth Speaker Mode, so you can use the Tab Plus as a standalone Bluetooth speaker. And if you’ve got it charging in standby mode, it works as a photo frame or desk clock.

Cameras, battery and connectivity

It features a 13MP on the rear side and 8MP on the front top, which is claimed to be good enough for video calls or quick pics.

The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Lenovo claims up to 15 hours of YouTube on a single charge, so you will not be scrambling for a charger.

For connectivity, the tablet will feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi Direct, and Wi-Fi Display and even comes with IP52 dust and splash resistance.

You can buy add-ons like the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, a wireless keyboard, a sleeve, and a 68W USB-C charger, but those cost extra.

Lenovo LOQ gaming monitors announced

Prices start at Rs. 9,799 on Amazon India e-store, and right out of the gate, you get options: the LOQ 24-10, LOQ 27-10, and LOQ 27Q-10, with a 32-inch version coming soon.

The top-of-the-line LOQ 27Q-10 gives you a 27-inch QHD IPS display, a blazing 180Hz refresh rate, and a super-low 0.5ms response time.

It handles HDR10, covers almost the full sRGB colour range, and features both AMD FreeSync and VESA Adaptive Sync—so your games run smoothly and look sharp.

These monitors play nice with consoles, too – PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, you name it.

With these launches, Lenovo’s clearly doubling down on the premium tablet and gaming gear market in India. They’re not holding back.