SC grants 10 days to petitioners in pleas seeking Gyanesh Kumar's suspension; issues notice to ECI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 days to petitioners who sought Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's suspension over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls amid allegations of 'vote chori' to reply to the Election Commission of India's affidavit, defending the nationwide SIR drive.

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also deferred the matter and is expected to list it on November 17. Furthermore, the apex court also issued a notice to the poll body on all pleas, including the one filed by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, seeking Kumar's suspension.

This comes a day after the poll body filed an affidavit, defending the SIR drive and underling that all decisions were taken unanimously by all three members of the commission. It also rejected accusations that the Form 6 which is used for voter registration was altered.

In its 248-page counter affidavit, the Election Commission described the allegations as "misconceived", seeking summary dismissal of the petitions. The SIR orders of June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026, the affidavit read, were unanimously taken in compliance with Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The poll body said any suggestion, observation or query raised by a commissioner while a file is being processed "does not constitute a decision" of the Commission. It explained that files move first to one election commissioner, then to the other and finally to the CEC, and that approved decisions bear the signatures of all three. Where urgent orders are needed and members are not available in person, approval is taken by electronic means and recorded on the file later, it said.

The poll body's affidavit was in response to the pleas that were filed following an Indian Express' report that claimed dissent between commission's members over the SIR drive. Based on the report, Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders moved to the top apex, which had issued a notice to the poll body earlier, seeking its response in the matter.

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