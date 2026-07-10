iQOO 16 cancelled, iQOO Z11 India launch confirmed: Expected specs, price and more

New Delhi:

iQOO’s gearing up to bring a new Z series phone to India, and the company’s CEO, Nipun Marya, just dropped a teaser with a big “11” in the image—it's pretty clear the iQOO Z11 is on its way. If you’ve been following the lineup, the Z11’s likely taking over from the Z10 series and will stick with iQOO’s usual plan: decent hardware without the flagship price tag, right in that mid-range sweet spot.

iQOO Z11 teased ahead of expected India launch

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, shared a teaser hinting at the arrival of a new Z series smartphone. The teaser image prominently features the number “11”, suggesting that the company could soon launch the iQOO Z11 in the Indian market.

The teaser comes at an interesting time. People have been saying iQOO scrapped its big iQOO 16 flagship plans, but the company hasn’t confirmed any of that—or anything about the Z11’s launch, for that matter.

iQOO Z11: Expected specifications

Talking about the features of the upcoming Z11, the Indian buyers might see a few differences from the Chinese version. As per the Geekbench listing floating around, hinting at a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset under the hood. Expect up to 12GB of RAM and, get this, it might ship with Android 16. The display is nothing to sneeze at either- a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Basically, it’ll be great for gaming or streaming videos.

Camera and battery details

The handset is expected to come with a dual rear setup, featuring a 50MP main shooter backed by an 8MP ultra-wide. Flip the phone around, and there will be a 50MP front camera—even your selfies get an upgrade.

Talking about the battery life, the rumours suggest that the device will come with a massive 7,200mAh battery, along with 90W wired fast charging support, which will be packed in the box. If you are someone who hates searching for a charger, then this one should last all day and then some.

Durability is getting a boost too, as it looks for IP68 or maybe even IP69 ratings, meaning water and dust will not be much of an issue.

iQOO Z11 India launch and expected price

No official date yet, but iQOO’s reportedly getting the needed certifications in place, so it shouldn’t be too far off. Pricing-wise, the Z11 should land somewhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, keeping with iQOO’s typical positioning in the premium mid-range market.

So far these insights are as per leaks and speculation, and anything could only be confirmed once the company makes the official release.