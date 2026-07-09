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Reliance introduces JioTV Pro plan at Rs 55: Get access to 1000+ live TV channels for 30 days

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Reliance Jio has launched a new JioTV Pro recharge plan priced at Rs 55 for prepaid and postpaid users. The new entertainment add-on offers 30 days of access to more than 1,000 live TV channels across multiple languages, including premium HD channels from popular broadcasters.

Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio Image Source : Reliance Jio
New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers of the country, just rolled out its new JioTV Pro plan, a low-cost recharge for TV channel subscriptions. This pack costs only Rs 55 and works for both prepaid and postpaid users, lasting for 30 days.

How to get the recharge plan for your Jio number?

  • Open up the MyJio app
  • Hit the 'Recharge' section
  • Then head to entertainment plans. 
  • Then choose the Rs 55 JioTV Pro option

Once your recharge is done, just log into the JioTV app with your Jio number, and you are set to watch live TV – that easy.

India Tv - Reliance,JioTV Pro
(Image Source : RELIANCE)Reliance introduces JioTV Pro plan at Rs 55

JioTV Pro plan offers access to 1,000+ channels

With JioTV Pro, you unlock more than 1,000 live channels, covering over 16 Indian and international languages. There’s a solid jump in quality too. Plenty of channels, including names like JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, and Warner Bros. Discovery, stream in HD. It’s a nice option if you watch most of your TV on your phone, especially during long trips or while commuting.

Premium sports content not included

If you are all about live sports, then there is a catch, as JioTV Pro does not offer premium live sports broadcasts from JioStar and Sony. So, if major matches are what you want, then you might have to look at other Jio plans or pick up a separate sports subscription.

Jio bundles 10MB emergency data benefit

Jio also throws in a tiny bonus of 10MB of emergency data with the Rs 55 recharge, which is a perk. It’s not enough for serious streaming, but it’s nice to have as a backup in case your main data plan runs out.

JioTV app also offers OTT content access

The JioTV app is not just about live channels, either. You can tap into select movies and shows from streaming platforms like Sony LIV, ZEE5, and MX Player, all in one place.

JioTV Pro competes with affordable entertainment packs

With JioTV Pro, Reliance Jio is pushing further into affordable entertainment. The Rs 55 recharge looks made for anyone after news, regional content, movies, or general entertainment—especially if you want everything easy to access on your phone. But if sports are your thing, you might want to look elsewhere.

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