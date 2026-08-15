Turned 'no-go areas' into 'go-ahead areas': PM Modi's push for nuclear power, energy security in I-Day speech

New Delhi:

Reiterating that India cannot remain dependent on other countries to become 'atmanibhar' (self-reliant), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the country has turned 'no-go areas' into 'go-ahead areas', while stressing that the nation's energy security needs to be strengthened.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on the 80th Independence Day, the Prime Minister also called for more nuclear power plants to help India secure its energy needs, as the world continues to go through a global turmoil, referring to the ongoing the conflict in the Middle East.

"Energy security is the demand of the time. We are moving forward with the aim of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047. We aim to start five new nuclear reactors in this decade," he said.

In his speech, PM Modi also said the country has opened up its offshore areas for oil and natural gas, adding that the government is changing its approach, considering the rise energy demands.

"We are now actively engaged in deep-sea exploration and the search for new reserves. Last year, we announced the 'Samudra Manthan' initiative as a significant step in this direction, and recently, we decided to accelerate the work by allocating Rs 85,000 crore for this purpose," he said.

He also hit out at those who spread rumours after the Middle East conflict began and said some people tried to scare the countrymen that there will soon be a reduction of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). However, the steps taken by his government ensured that there is no shortage of gas, fuel and urea in country, he said.

He also recounted how piped gas line is available in 700 cities now, thanks to the efforts made by his government.

"Becoming an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is crucial. That is why, over the past few years, our conviction has been that India should no longer live in dependence on other nations; we must become self-reliant... We must enhance our own capacities and safeguard our interests ourselves. With this resolve, we are moving forward firmly towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Every Indian is connecting with initiatives like 'Make in India,' 'Swadeshi', and 'Local for Local'," he said.

"An atmosphere of tension prevailed. God knows what all the predictions the predictors made! Some people gain joy in keeping the nation terrified by spreading rumours that vaccines will not be available, petrol, diesel, and fertilizer will not be available in the country. Some people were gaining joy from creating an atmosphere of anxiousness in the country," he noted.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day.

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