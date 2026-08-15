Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi bats for 7 'Saptadhara' reforms in road to achieve Viksit Bharat

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to continue working towards the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, stressing that collective efforts and determination would be crucial in realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country must remain committed to its long-term development goals and continue moving forward with confidence.

He also underlined the importance of making India self-reliant, saying that the country's future growth should be driven by the principles of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

According to Modi, self-reliance will play a key role in strengthening India's economy, boosting domestic manufacturing, encouraging innovation and reducing dependence on external resources.

The prime minister emphasised that the aspirations of a developed India can only be fulfilled through sustained efforts, active public participation and a shared commitment to nation-building.

He called on people to work together to transform the country's vision into reality and ensure that India emerges as a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

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