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Independence Day 2026 LIVE: PM Modi bats for 7 'Saptadhara' reforms in road to achieve Viksit Bharat

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Independence Day 2026 LIVE: Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country must remain committed to its long-term development goals and continue moving forward with confidence.

Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates
Independence Day 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : YouTube/narendramodi
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to continue working towards the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, stressing that collective efforts and determination would be crucial in realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said the country must remain committed to its long-term development goals and continue moving forward with confidence.

He also underlined the importance of making India self-reliant, saying that the country's future growth should be driven by the principles of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

According to Modi, self-reliance will play a key role in strengthening India's economy, boosting domestic manufacturing, encouraging innovation and reducing dependence on external resources.

The prime minister emphasised that the aspirations of a developed India can only be fulfilled through sustained efforts, active public participation and a shared commitment to nation-building.

He called on people to work together to transform the country's vision into reality and ensure that India emerges as a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

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Vande Mataram to 21-gun salute, Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort to witness 6 firsts this year

Live updates :80th Independence Day 2026 PM Modi speech August 15

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  • 8:49 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    'Those who play, bloom': PM Modi highlights India's growing sporting success

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's growing presence in the global sporting arena, saying the country's athletes are making their mark on the international stage and bringing glory to the nation.

    Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the Indian national anthem is increasingly being heard at international sporting events, while the Tricolour continues to fly high on podiums across the world.

    The prime minister credited several government initiatives for strengthening the country's sporting ecosystem and encouraging young athletes t

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Youth will be biggest beneficiary of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi big GenZ outreach

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the crucial role of young people in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, saying the country's youth will be the driving force behind the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said young Indians would not only contribute significantly to the country's development but would also be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India.

    "The youth have a big role in the journey to become a Viksit Bharat. The biggest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat will be the youth of the country," the prime minister said.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India has overcome every challenge it faced in last 12-20 years: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has faced several challenges over the past decade, including the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts that emerged in the aftermath of the health crisis.

    Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said tensions arising from the war in Ukraine and the conflict in West Asia created an atmosphere of uncertainty across the world.

    He said several predictions were made during this period, while some people spread fears about possible shortages of essential commodities in the country.

    "In the last 10-12 years, we have faced many dangers. As soon as we emerged from Covid, there was news of wars that started to arise from the Ukraine side and West Asia. An atmosphere of tension prevailed," the prime minister said.

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trade agreements provide big opportunity to Indian industries: PM Modi

    Trade agreements being signed by India are creating significant opportunities for the country's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He urged businesses to make the most of these opportunities and ensure that they are not missed.

    "Trade agreements we are signing provide a big opportunity for MSMEs. I want to tell them not to let go of this," the prime minister said.

    Modi said the country's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 is now being built on a strong foundation created through sustained economic growth, policy reforms and improvements in infrastructure.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi's energy security pitch

    Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said energy security has become one of the country's key priorities and stressed the need to accelerate efforts to strengthen the sector.

    Highlighting India's long-term nuclear energy strategy, the prime minister said the government is working towards achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear power generation by 2047.

    "Before 2014, 90 per cent of our sea was a no-go area as no exploration for minerals and crude oil was done. Our government has turned those zones into go-ahead areas to secure India's energy needs," PM Modi said.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India must transform big dreams into reality, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's aspirations must be ambitious and its determination unwavering to transform those dreams into reality.

    Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said a strong sense of resolve gives the country the strength to overcome challenges, crises and natural disasters.

    The prime minister stressed that determination plays a crucial role in nation-building, enabling people to find solutions even in the most difficult circumstances.

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi dons red tie-dye turban on Independence Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking appearance at the Red Fort on Saturday, wearing a red tie-and-dye turban as he arrived to lead the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations.

    The prime minister's choice of headgear once again attracted attention, as his turbans have become a distinctive feature of his annual Independence Day appearances.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: The moment when PM Modi hoisted National Flag at Red Fort

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort on Saturday as the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and elaborate ceremonies across the nation.

    The flag-hoisting ceremony was synchronised with the traditional 21-gun salute presented by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    We understand the pain of those affected by floods, natural calamites: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his Independence Day 2026 speech by expressing solidarity with those families affected by floods, landslides and other natural calamities across the country.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi addresses nation on 80th Independence Day

    PM Modi addresses the nation on the 80th Independence Day. He opened his address by extending Independence Day greetings to the country, saying, "Today, every heart is Tiranga and every household is Tiranga".

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vande Mataram randered at Red Fort on Independence Day in a historic first

    In a historic first, the National Song, 'Vande Mataram', was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation.

    The rendition marked a major milestone in this year's celebrations, which are also commemorating 150 years of the enduring legacy of 'Vande Mataram', one of the most influential symbols of India's freedom movement.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi to address nation shortly from Red Fort

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Delhi's Red Fort on Saturday to lead the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations.

    Upon his arrival at the historic monument, the Prime Minister received a ceremonial Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police before proceeding to the ramparts of the Red Fort.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi arrives at Red Fort

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Red Fort to deliver his 13th consecutive address to the nation on the 80th Independence Day. 

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Red Fort address next

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday before proceeding to the Red Fort to lead the country's 80th Independence Day celebrations.

    Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation in the national capital, has traditionally been an important stop for Indian prime ministers before major national events, including the annual Independence Day ceremony.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Visuals from Red Fort ahead of PM Modi's speech; 5,000 guests in attendance

    The 80th Independence Day celebrations are centred on the theme of 'Yuva Shakti', highlighting the crucial role of young people in shaping India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

    This year's celebrations also recognise the contribution of the country's youth in driving innovation, growth and social transformation as India works towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

    Around 5,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds have been invited to witness the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, reflecting the government's efforts to make the event more inclusive and representative of different sections of society.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Where to watch to PM Modi's Independence Day speech LIVE from Red Fort

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day. The speech will be Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic monument since assuming office in 2014.

    The speech can be watched on IndiaTV's livestream here and on our official YouTube channel.

     

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi to deliver his 13th consecutive address to nation from Red Fort today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day.

    The speech will be Modi's 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic monument since assuming office in 2014.

    Before delivering his address, the prime minister will hoist the national flag after receiving a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

    The flag-hoisting ceremony will be accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Amit Shah Praises Diaspora organisation for Independence Day celebrations in Boston

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended the Foundation of Indian Americans New England for organising Independence Day celebrations in Boston. The event gained additional significance after Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey issued a special proclamation declaring August 15, 2026, as 'India Day' in the state.

    Shah praised the efforts of the Indian diaspora organisation for commemorating India's Independence Day and strengthening cultural ties between India and the Indian-American community in the United States.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Independence Day greetings to India

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Independence Day greetings to the people of India, underscoring the growing partnership between the two countries across several strategic sectors.

    In a statement, Rubio said the relationship between the United States and India continues to strengthen, attributing its growth to the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi on high alert for 80th Independence Day celebrations

    The national capital has been placed on high alert ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to ensure security and maintain law and order.

    A multi-layered security network has been established around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag and address the nation.

    Authorities have installed more than 1,000 CCTV cameras and deployed AI-powered video analytics systems as part of the extensive security arrangements at the historic monument.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Aug 15, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi remembers freedom fighters on 80th Independence Day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to India's freedom fighters, saying their sacrifices continue to inspire the country in its pursuit of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

    In an early morning post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Modi said India, driven by the collective strength of 140 crore citizens, is making remarkable progress across various sectors.

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Independence Day Independence Day 15 August PM Modi PM Modi Independence Day Speech Red Fort
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