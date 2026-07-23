Meta testing new AI StoryKit app that can turn photos into personalised bedtime stories for kids

New Delhi:

Meta is testing out something a little different these days—an AI app for parents who want to make custom children’s stories, complete with pictures, narration, and even background music. They call it StoryKit: Personalised Stories. Right now, the app’s only available in a few places like Mexico, and it hasn’t landed in the US yet. They’re clearly just dipping their toes in, probably to see how people react before rolling it out everywhere.

What is Meta StoryKit?

Meta stated that the StoryKit is meant for adults (18 and over), so kids will not be running wild with the app by themselves.

The idea is to make parents use StoryKit to make bedtime stories that really click with their kids’ interests and teach a value or two at the same time.

Meta also points out the app has built-in safety filters and, for once, zero social networking features—no sharing, just storymaking.

(Image Source : PLAY STORY)Meta AI StoryKit app

How does StoryKit work?

The app leads you through three straightforward steps.

First, you snap a photo of your kid, a favourite toy, or anyone you want to star in the story.

Next, you can pick any imaginative setting: it could be an enchanted forest, something in outer space, a magical kingdom, an underwater world or mermaids.

Then you can choose a life lesson – something like kindness, empathy, courage or friendship.

The AI ties all these pieces together and spins an original story for you.

Multiple storytelling formats

You can enjoy these stories in a bunch of ways. Users can choose from:

Picture Book: Illustrated pages with narration and background music.

Audiobook: It is a hands-free version of storytelling for bedtime or if you are going for long journeys.

Read Aloud Mode: Displays the full story text so parents can read it themselves.

Printable PDF: Allows families to print the story as a keepsake.

Part of Meta's growing AI strategy

StoryKit is just one part of Meta’s bigger push into AI products. Earlier this year, they rolled out Muse Spark, their latest AI model, which replaced the old Llama models and now powers Meta AI across their main platforms—WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Threads, the works. StoryKit feels like the next experiment: blending text, images, narration, and sound to create something for families, not just the tech crowd.

Can AI replace human storytelling?

For busy moms and dads, StoryKit might be a lifesaver—a fast way to whip up a bedtime story that feels personal. But there’s something about a human storyteller—the emotion, the memories, the warmth—that AI just can’t fake. Whether apps like StoryKit take over bedtime, or just help parents out now and then, is still up in the air. We’ll see how it plays out as the tech keeps growing.

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