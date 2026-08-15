Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test live on TV and stream online?

Galle:

The stage is set for the beginning of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. The two sides will take on each other across two Test matches, with the first one kicking off at the Galle International Stadium on August 15th. It is worth noting that the series will be a part of the ongoing WTC (World Test Championship) cycle.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian team is still in contention to reach the WTC final, and the side will look to put in its best efforts as they look to stay in the running to reach the final.

It is worth noting that Team India need to win their next six out of nine Test matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the final, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares against Sri Lanka. Before the start of the series, India took on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice game where the Indian team managed to register a win, and they would look to continue on the same note as they take on Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also hope to put in their best effort as they take on India. It could prove to be a daunting task for the side, but it could be interesting to see how the side approaches the game against India.

India vs Sri Lanka- Broadcast details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played from Saturday, August 15th.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Where can you watch the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV.

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