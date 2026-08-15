India was once in Fragile Five, but now fastest-growing economy after 12 years: PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India's transformation over the past decade demonstrates that the country's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 is both achievable and inevitable.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi recalled a time when global institutions had grouped India among the world's "fragile five economies, but after 12 years, we have become the world's fastest growing economy".

The Prime Minister said the determination of 140 crore Indians has become the driving force behind the country's rapid progress and asserted that no obstacle can stand in the way of the nation's collective resolve.

"The country became independent with many dreams, but we could not pick up the pace or accelerate. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly. The resolve of the people of the country is that it is impossible to stop the determination and strength of 1.4 billion Indians," he said in his address.

Viksit Bharat will be realised by 2047: PM modi

Highlighting the government's welfare initiatives, the prime minister pointed to the expansion of piped water supply, the distribution of cooking gas connections and the construction of toilets across the country as examples of large-scale programmes that have improved the lives of millions.

Modi also stressed the need to modernise the country's legal and administrative framework, saying India cannot aspire to become a leading global power while depending on outdated systems.

"India cannot march forward in the 21st century by relying on laws of the previous century," he said.

The Prime Minister said the country's achievements have strengthened confidence in its long-term development goals and demonstrated that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' can be realised.

"Our success shows the resolve of Viksit Bharat in 2047 cannot remain unfulfilled," Modi said.

Emphasising the significance of India's demographic strength, Modi said the aspiration of becoming a developed nation carries greater importance when it is adopted by the world's most populous country.

"Today, India has a big dream to become a developed nation by 2047. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," the prime minister said.

He added that India's growing economic strength, expanding infrastructure and rising global stature reflect the confidence and determination of its people, while reaffirming the country's commitment to achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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