Facebook, Instagram down worldwide: Millions hit by outage as feeds stop loading

New Delhi:

Millions of users across the globe faced disruptions on Friday after Facebook and Instagram experienced a widespread outage, leaving many unable to access their accounts or use key features of the popular social media platforms. The issue affected users in several countries, including India, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom.

Reports of the outage began surfacing around 7 pm IST, with users complaining that the apps were either not loading properly or failing to refresh content. The disruption quickly triggered concern among users who rely on the Meta-owned platforms for communication, entertainment and business activities.

Complaints surge across multiple countries

Outage-tracking platforms recorded a sharp rise in user complaints as the problem spread. Monitoring websites such as Downdetector reported thousands of users flagging issues while attempting to access Facebook and Instagram through both mobile applications and web browsers.

Another website that tracks online service availability indicated that the disruption was not limited to any specific country. Users from several regions reported encountering similar problems almost simultaneously, pointing towards a large-scale technical issue affecting the platforms globally.

Users report feed, login and refresh issues

Many users said their Facebook and Instagram feeds were not loading, while others reported difficulties refreshing content. Several users also claimed they were facing login-related problems, preventing them from accessing their accounts normally.

The outage impacted both casual users and content creators who depend on the platforms for audience engagement. Some users reported that specific features had become inaccessible, while others said the apps appeared to be functioning only partially.

Social Media users rush to other platforms

As often happens during major outages, users flocked to other social media platforms to verify whether the issue was widespread. Many turned to X and online discussion forums to share screenshots, report problems and check if others were experiencing the same disruption. Within minutes, hashtags related to Facebook and Instagram outages began trending as users exchanged updates and speculated about the cause of the technical glitch.

Meta yet to clarify cause of disruption

The outage once again highlighted the dependence of millions of people on social media platforms for everyday communication and information sharing. As users awaited a full restoration of services, many continued to report intermittent problems with loading feeds, refreshing content and accessing accounts. Further updates are expected once Meta provides an official statement on the nature and cause of the disruption.

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