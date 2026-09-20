ASI Harjit Singh murder accused killed in police encounter in Amritsar, Pakistan link emerges

Amritsar:

In a major breakthrough in the probe into the killing of on-duty ASI Harjeet Singh, a man allegedly involved in the murder was killed in an encounter with police in Amritsar on Saturday night, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village in Amritsar.

According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, one of the accused was shot during a police encounter at a checkpoint on Thanda Road. Police said their team signalled the accused to stop at the checkpoint, but the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. The accused sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way. Doctors at the hospital subsequently declared him dead.

The second accused remains at large, and a search operation is underway to trace him.

The accused was identified as one of the two motorcycle-borne men accused of gunning down ASI Singh at the Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to police. Police said CCTV footage, technical inputs, tower-dump analysis, local intelligence and human sources were utilised to identify and trace the accused.

Pakistan link emerges

"We had been working very seriously on the case involving the murder of ASI Harjeet Singh on the 18th. We had set up checkpoints across the city, including one on Thanda Road. Upon getting credible information, we had issued a 'red alert'. When we signaled the suspect to stop at the checkpoint on Thanda Road, he opened fire. He fired four rounds, and we fired six rounds in self-defense. He was hit by one of our shots. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for first aid, but he passed away on the way; doctors declared him 'brought dead.' Meanwhile, another suspect who was with him managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. We are actively chasing him, and our teams are on his trail; we will apprehend him very soon," said the Commissioner.

Gill said the murder of ASI Singh was orchestrated by a 'man from Pakistan' operating from abroad, who lured the accused with money and promises of a role in the narcotics trade.

"It was the man from Pakistan, operating from abroad, who lured them in; he promised them money and pledged to involve them in the narcotics trade. He essentially demanded proof of their loyalty to ensure they remained under his control and pressure. He assigned them the task of targeting a lone police officer, killing him, and recording a video of the act. They filmed Harjit Singh as he lay fallen and forwarded the footage to that site. Once their mobile phones undergo forensic analysis, that video will be retrieved. We will also establish a concrete link using their location coordinates and present a watertight case in court," he added.

Police also recovered one pistol, two magazines and eight cartridges, officials added.

CM Mann announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore

ASI was shot dead while on patrol in Punjab's Amritsar on September 18. The incident took place at around 2:30 am near Dana Mandi in the Police Station Gate Hakima area. The deceased, identified as Harjit Singh, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market in Bhagtawala. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district.

As per details, ASI Harjit Singh was deployed at the Police Station Gate Hakima area and was patrolling near Dana Mandi on a motorcycle when some unidentified people allegedly attacked him.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased. "The Punjab government stands with the family of the martyr like a rock in this hour of grief. As a mark of respect, an ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore will be given to the family by the government and an additional insurance of Rs. 1 crore by HDFC Bank. We are fully committed to providing all possible help to our martyrs and their families. This great sacrifice of theirs will continue to inspire all of us to perform our duty with complete bravery and honesty," Mann wrote on X.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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