Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket inside a private jet; daughter Sara takes his catch | Watch

New Delhi:

Sachin Tendulkar may be known for his countless records on the cricket field, but this time it is a light-hearted family moment that has caught everyone's attention online. The cricket legend recently shared a video on social media, and fans cannot seem to get enough of it.

The clip shows Tendulkar enjoying an impromptu game of cricket inside a private jet. What made the video even more special was the presence of his daughter Sara Tendulkar and daughter-in-law Sania Chandok, who joined in on the fun. By the end of the game, it was Sara who managed to do what many bowlers struggled to achieve during Sachin's playing days.

Cricket match breaks out inside private jet

The video begins with Sachin batting inside the cabin of a private jet while family members take up the roles of bowler and fielder.

Sania Chandok can be seen bowling, while Sara Tendulkar waits nearby in the field.

Throughout the clip, Sachin appears completely relaxed and in a playful mood. Ball after ball, he manages to avoid getting out and jokingly suggests that dismissing him is not exactly easy.

At one point, he changes the way he is holding the bat and says, "only way, there is only remote possibility if the bat is like this".

The joke, of course, is that perhaps only an unusual batting stance could finally get him out.

But the moment eventually arrives.

Towards the end of the video, Sania delivers another ball. Sachin plays a shot, only for Sara to complete a catch and dismiss him. The successful catch leaves everyone laughing, including the cricket icon himself.

The fun exchange between father, daughter and daughter-in-law has become one of the reasons the clip is being widely shared online.

While posting the video, Sachin added a caption that many fans appreciated.

"No matter what the altitude, the attitude shouldn't change."

The message, though simple, resonated with many followers who viewed it as a reminder to stay grounded regardless of success or status.

Social media reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's family cricket game

The video quickly picked up traction online, with users filling the comments section with jokes and witty observations.

One user wrote, "altitude 30,000 feet but ego zero feet, that's why he is Sachin Tendulkar."

Another commented, "In any situation, if someone manages to take Sachin's wicket, it is a lifetime achievement."

A third user brought a touch of cricket nostalgia into the conversation, joking, "This would only have been possible if Steve Bucknor wasn't sitting in the pilot's seat."

Yet another fan referenced one of the most famous lines associated with the batting great and wrote, "Bat ka grip nikal ke marunga, tab Sachin out honge."

The clip may have lasted only a few moments, but for fans, it offered a rare glimpse of Tendulkar away from stadiums and scoreboards. No records. No pressure. Just a family cricket match at 30,000 feet.

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