Iran sets 7 conditions to restart talks with US, warns of 'decisive war' if Trump rejects demands

Tehran:

Iran has conveyed seven conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators for initiating negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war, while warning that Tehran is prepared for a 'decisive war' if Washington rejects its demands.

Iran's 7 conditions to restart talks

According to Al Jazeera, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said Qatar had communicated Tehran's conditions to Washington and that Iran was now awaiting US President Donald Trump's response. "We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war. We are awaiting President Trump's response," Rezaei said.

Rezaei said Iran's conditions included an end to the war on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the naval blockade. "Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade," he said.

In a separate post on X, Rezaei said Iran had announced seven conditions for beginning negotiations with Washington, adding that Tehran's position was clear. "Iran has announced 7 conditions for starting any negotiations to the US government. Tehran's message is clear and unambiguous; if Washington wants to escape the quagmire it has created for itself and avoid getting further entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions," he wrote.

'Prepared for a decisive war'

"It is in Washington's interest to accept these conditions. Trump's threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war," Rezaei told Al Jazeera.

According to the report, Qatar and Pakistan have been working to revive negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the expiry of a memorandum of understanding last month. Regional countries have also been pushing for an end to the conflict, which began after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February.

Rezaei also did not rule out the possibility of another US strike, saying it was 'very much on the cards' based on Iran's military assessments. He said Tehran was prepared for such a scenario and had revised its military planning following two earlier rounds of fighting.

The Iranian security chief said Tehran's current military planning was focused on US naval assets deployed from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea. He also claimed that Iran had recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier.

Rezaei warned that any future Iranian response could be extensive, potentially targeting US military bases in the region as well as American commercial interests and companies operating locally.

Asked whether the war could end soon, Rezaei said, "In practical terms the war is still going on," while adding that Tehran was pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end 'as soon as possible'.

Al Jazeera's Tohid Asadi described Rezaei's remarks as reflecting a dual approach of diplomatic engagement alongside military preparedness.

Iran on nuclear programme

On Iran's nuclear programme, Rezaei said Tehran had not decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but warned that US actions could push Iran towards such a decision. He said Iran’s nuclear doctrine remained unchanged and that the country continued to abide by a religious decree prohibiting the development of nuclear weapons.

Rezaei also dismissed speculation that Iran could close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, saying the waterway was 'a Yemeni matter' linked to the Houthi movement.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran and Oman had been close to announcing an agreement before it was put on hold. According to Rezaei, the framework remains ready but could require endorsement from regional countries before being made public.

Meanwhile, according to the Anadolu News Agency, the US State Department has issued visas to Iran's delegation to attend the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week in New York, scheduled from September 18 to 28

(With ANI inputs)

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