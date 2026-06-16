Phone lost or stolen? Follow these steps to remove your data before it's too late

New Delhi:

Your smartphones store everything today – from personal photos and contacts to banking information and work-related documents. If you ever lose your device or if it gets stolen, then you may act quickly. By doing this, you can help to prevent misuse of your personal information.

If you are an Android phone user, then Google has Find My Device to save you. This tool will help users track down their smartphone, lock it up or just wipe it clean, even when it is not in their hands.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Smartphone stolen

Step 1: Use Google’s Find My Device

Your phone’s connected to your Google account, right? Good! Grab any other device – a laptop, a friend’s phone, whatever – and go to Google’s Find My Device site. Log in with the same Google account you use on your lost phone, then pick your missing phone from the list. A few options pop up to help you take control.

Step 2: Try Tracking or locking it first

Unless you are sure that the phone has been stolen, you may see if you can get it back. Try making it ring, even if you left it on silent—sometimes that’s all it takes.

You can also lock your phone remotely. You get to set a custom message and a contact number on the lock screen, just in case someone decent finds it. If there’s any hope of recovering your phone, lock it down before going nuclear.

Step 3: Erase the phone

If the smartphone has gone (maybe it got stolen, maybe it fell in the river), then it’s time to erase everything which is available on your device.

Go to on Find My Device

Choose Erase Device.

Confirm

By doing this, Google will wipe your apps, photos, messages – everything on the device.

Heads up: after this, you cannot track your phone with Find My Device anymore. The connection ends, but your data stays safe.

What if the phone is offline?

As soon as your phone goes online- whether it is via Wi-Fi or data, Google will finish the erasing job for you. So even if someone keeps it offline, your data will not sit around forever.

Protect your accounts