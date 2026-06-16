Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 India launch set for June 18: Price and features revealed

New Delhi:

Huawei is bringing its FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 true wireless earbuds to India on June 18. These models have already launched in some other countries, and now they're hitting the Indian market. You’ll be able to buy them on Flipkart or the RTC India website once they go live.

Price and colour options

According to Flipkart listings, the Huawei FreeBuds 7i will carry an MRP of ₹13,999 and will be available in three colour options:

Pink

White

Black

Meanwhile, the Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 has been listed at ₹7,999 and will be offered in the following colours:

White

Black

Both sets are made for people who want premium audio features- think strong noise cancellation and batteries that go the distance.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i: Key features

The FreeBuds 7i is the more advanced pair in this launch. Inside, you will find an 11mm quad-magnet dynamic driver that covers a frequency range from 20Hz all the way up to 40kHz.

The earbuds come with several advanced audio technologies, including:

Dynamic EQ

Personalized audio profiles

Spatial audio support

Head tracking

Plus, you get different listening modes, like Awareness and Voice Mode, so you can adapt to your environment easily.

Smart connectivity and gesture controls

These earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.4 and let you pair with two devices at once. They also support automatic device switching and have pop-up pairing for fast setup. No matter your device—Android, iOS, Windows—you’re good to go with Huawei’s AI Life and Audio Connect apps.

Controlling music and calls is simple with touch controls; you can swipe to tweak volume or tap to play and pause. You even have the option to accept or decline calls by nodding your head.

Battery life dnd Durability

Huawei claims the FreeBuds 7i offers up to 8 hours of playback, stretching to 35 hours with the charging case—if you’re not using noise cancellation. Turn ANC on, and you get 5 hours on the buds, and 20 with the case. A quick 10-minute charge buys you up to 4 hours of playtime. Durability isn’t an afterthought either: these buds are rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4: Features

Switching to the FreeBuds SE 4, this model packs a 10mm driver and offers up to 24dB of active noise cancellation. There are four EQ presets, and it handles SBC, AAC, and mSBC codecs. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a stable connection, and you get low-latency transmission, easy switching between devices, and touch controls for playback and ANC.

Up to 50 hours of battery life

Huawei say they have designed these earbuds for better comfort, using data from 10,000 ear canal samples. One of the biggest highlights of the FreeBuds SE 4 is its battery performance. Huawei claims the earbuds can deliver the following:

Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge

Up to 50 hours of total battery life with the charging case

Switch on noise cancellation, and you still get 7 hours per charge and 35 hours in total. With fast charging, just 10 minutes plugged in gives you 4 hours of listening.

With features like strong battery life, noise cancellation and competitive pricing, both new FreeBuds models are positioned to make a splash in India’s wireless audio scene.