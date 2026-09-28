Truecaller Scam Checker launched in India: Check suspicious links, numbers and messages

New Delhi:

Truecaller, a popular caller ID detection platform used by millions of Indian users, has launched a new Scam Checker feature to give users an extra hand in spotting online scams before falling victim to them. This tool will help users to detect caller details with the help of several scam detection methods, like enabling the user to check suspicious links, phone numbers and messages – all from one place and be safe.

Go beyond identifying the caller with Scam Checker

Rolled out on September 24, Truecaller has expanded its reach, not only by detecting the caller but also by going beyond identifying and blocking spam. Now, the platform is supporting users in investigating anything that seems dicey and fishy in the first place.

So, what exactly does Scam Checker let you do?

If you need to check any caller’s details, then you need to simply paste a web link. This will help you to see if it is likely a phishing attempt.

If you are unsure about a phone number, then the tool taps into Truecaller’s detection systems and community signals to dig up details.

The platform further comes with a feature called ‘Scamfeed’, which enables the user to see scam reports which were shared by other users. This will help users to know what exactly is going around.

Users can even report and describe a suspicious situation in their own words.

Scam Checker will offer results like checking for a relevant phone number or any links which are mentioned, along with similar community reports.

Truecaller wants to simplify the process

The platform wants to make the process easy, so identifying the number will not be the issue. Instead of bouncing between apps or web searches. Users can simply investigate the 3 typical scam ingredients all at one place, like:

The phone number

Link

Whatever story surrounds them

They will be relying on the overall experience of a 500 million-user community, which will help in powering the new service of detecting spammers or scammers at once.

Truecaller working on upgraded security: Adding more features soon

Seems like Truecaller is working hard to upgrade its security system and add more features to the platform. The platform is reportedly working on adding more features to spot scam techniques and will be adding features which will support screenshot uploads, which will help to authenticate the number and how legit it is.

While announcing the feature, CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said, “People often sense something’s off, but they need a fast way to check before reacting.”

Who can use the Scam Checker feature?

At present, the Scam Checker feature is available worldwide on the Truecaller website. The Android app version for the feature is now live in India, and it will soon arrive in other nations (timeline unspecified).

iOS support is further down the pipeline, though there is no clear date available for when it will actually arrive.

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