Lava Virat Curve sale starts in India at Rs 19999: 6000mAh battery, 3D Curved AMOLED display and more

New Delhi:

Lava Virat Curve, the recently added smartphone from the homegrown company, has gone live with its first sale from today (September 28). The curved-display handset offers a discounted price during the initial days of the sale, which is live on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce player in India. The company has already launched three smartphones in the series, and the new addition is all about the curved display now.

It is further reported that the company is set to launch another device in the series which will be dubbed as the Lava Virat Power. The news became official when the device was seen on the IMEI database website.

Lava Virat Curve: Price and variants

The new Virat Curve comes in a single storage option, i.e., 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is priced in India at Rs 20,999 and is currently available with an additional Rs 1,000 discounted price, during the first sale via Flipkart store. This drops down the cost of the handset to Rs 19,999.

The handset will be available in 3-colour options:

Heritage Indigo

Makrana Ivory

Ellora Slate

Lava Virat Curve: Specifications

This Indian-made smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display that comes with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It supports a peak brightness of up to 1100 nits.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device – with premium security.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and further supports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card.

The handset is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that further supports 45W fast charging and runs on the Android 16 operating system.

For photography, the Virat Curve comes with a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 50MP main shooter and a secondary shooter on the back. Further, it supports a 13MP camera on the front.

The company offers military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability support and is protected by an IP64 rating. For connectivity, the device offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and an IR blaster to connect multiple devices like AC, TV, set-top box and more.

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