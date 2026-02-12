Truecaller India reported over 4100 crore spam calls in 2025

New Delhi:

Truecaller, one of the popular private caller ID tracking apps, has just released its Insights Report 2025, focusing on India, and the number is quite high. As per the report, spam and scam calls are still out of control, and scammers keep finding new ways to mess with people. The report digs deep into India’s digital fraud scene, showing just how fast scam tactics are changing.

In 2025 alone, Indians got hit with a staggering 4,168 crore spam calls.

The app caught everything—from calls it blocked to ones it automatically flagged as spam to the ones people just ignored.

Out of all those, Truecaller blocked 1,189 crore calls by itself.

Short calls add up, and on average, each spam call lasted about 1.8 minutes.

By blocking them, Truecaller saved people across India almost 21.7 lakh hours every single day—time that would have been wasted talking to scammers.

12,903 Crore Spam Messages Sent in India

But calls are just part of it. Spam messages exploded, too. Indians received a jaw-dropping 12,903 crore spam texts in 2025. Some months, spam calls dipped a bit, but the second half of the year saw a huge jump in spam messages. It’s pretty clear: scammers are moving from calls to SMS, probably because people are starting to ignore unknown numbers.

770 crore fraud calls identified

Truecaller spotted around 770 crore of those in 2025. Scam calls hit tens of millions every day and never really slowed down. Most of these fraudsters pretend to be from banks, government offices, police, payment apps, or even appliance service centres. Their tricks usually involve trying to get people to hand over OTPs, personal info, or make payments.

Looking ahead, Truecaller is waving a big red flag for 2026.

Scammers are getting sneakier. Now, they are pretending to help with ‘name corrections’ or ‘identity verification’, using names of popular companies or local authorities to sound legit. Some run ‘step frauds’, combining calls and texts to rush people into making mistakes.

The scariest thing is the AI-generated voices that sound just like someone’s family member in trouble. Plus, more scammers are shifting chats to WhatsApp or Telegram, where it’s even harder to track them.

Warning for 2026: AI Voice and WhatsApp Scams

Truecaller’s advice is simple, all you have to do is to double-check any unknown calls and never share sensitive info over the phone or by message—no matter how urgent it sounds.

With digital payments and online services booming in India, spam and fraud calls aren’t going away any time soon. If anything, this report is a wake-up call. People need to stay sharp and take cybersecurity way more seriously.