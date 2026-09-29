'I won't be afraid': Ex-IAS Divya Mittal announces political entry with UP as her battleground | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal, who recently resigned from the civil services after nearly 13 years, has announced her entry into politics. In a video message, Mittal indicated that she does not intend to join any established political party and instead wants to explore a new political path in Uttar Pradesh. Mittal had announced her resignation from the IAS on August 30, 2026, citing personal and family reasons. Her resignation took effect on September 15 after it was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government. A few days after stepping down from the civil services, Mittal addressed the question that had been surrounding her next move. In her latest video message, she appealed to people who identify with the issues she raised to contact her through the WhatsApp number shared by her. "I will stay in UP. I won't be afraid; I will ask questions. I don’t want muscle power. Please support me," she said in a video message.

'I want to be the voice of people'

Explaining her decision to enter public life, Mittal said Uttar Pradesh was not merely a place where she worked as an administrator. She said the people of the state had accepted her as a member of their family. Mittal said she came to Uttar Pradesh as an officer, but the people treated her like a daughter. She therefore wants to begin her political journey from the state.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh's history and its role in social and political change, she said the state had played a role in giving direction to the country on several occasions. She also urged people not to wait for a single person to emerge as a "messiah" to solve their problems.

According to her, meaningful change must begin with citizens themselves. Mittal said politics, for her, would not be a means to secure a position. Instead, she wants to become the voice of people whose concerns often fail to reach government offices or remain unheard even after reaching them.

A school demand that stayed unresolved for years

Recalling incidents from her administrative career, Mittal spoke about a woman she met in Lahuriyadah in Mirzapur while inspecting work to provide piped water to a hilly area. She said she initially expected the woman to seek a pension, a house or access to water. Instead, the woman asked for the next class to be started at the village school. According to Mittal, the school in the village went only up to Class 5, forcing children to travel elsewhere if they wanted to continue their education.

Mittal said she examined the rules and approval process and found that permission for the school had eventually been granted. However, even three years later, construction had not started. She questioned why the work had not progressed when the required rules and approval were already in place. According to her, the problem was not a lack of resources but a lack of intent.

'Govt land and a file kept in a plastic bag'

Mittal also recalled an incident from her tenure as Special Secretary, Revenue, involving a man who approached her with documents related to a government land lease kept in a plastic bag. She said the man had been allotted the land but had not received actual possession. After the documents were examined, discrepancies were found in the report related to the case. Mittal said the report was sent back after discussions with the concerned officer and action was taken against the person who had prepared it.

The next challenge was getting the man actual possession of the land. She said that despite speaking to officials, she was repeatedly told that they had been instructed from "above" not to proceed. Mittal questioned who this "above" authority was. She said the Constitution places citizens at the centre of the system and questioned why people should need recommendations or phone calls to secure their legitimate rights.

Roads, bridges and potholes also on her agenda

Mittal also raised concerns over roads and bridges in rural areas. She said thousands of villages still lack basic connectivity and that heavy rains can leave communities cut off for long periods. She also highlighted the problem of potholes on existing roads, saying they can lead to accidents and deaths.

For Mittal, the issue is not limited to poor road conditions but also involves accountability. She said officials and other responsible authorities are often aware of the condition of roads and the locations where problems exist, yet action can take time. She said such deaths should not simply be treated as accidents and forgotten, adding that she wants accountability to be part of the political conversation.

Paper leaks and the future of young people

The former IAS officer also spoke about education, competitive examinations and employment concerns facing young people. Recalling her own journey as a girl from an ordinary family, Mittal said education had given her an opportunity to move forward. She said today's young people face a different set of challenges. Referring to paper leak incidents, she said students spend years preparing for competitive examinations and their efforts are affected when irregularities occur in the examination process.

She also raised concerns about the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on employment. According to Mittal, AI could change several kinds of work in the coming years, raising questions about the future of jobs. Mittal said she is a mother of two daughters and therefore naturally thinks about the future that children are moving towards. She questioned why there is not enough public discussion about these changes.

'Politics needs to change'

Mittal said her objective was not simply to replace one politician with another but to bring a change in the way politics functions. She outlined four words for her political approach: "intent, justice, care and thinking". She said politics should focus on listening to people's problems rather than viewing citizens merely as electoral numbers.

Mittal also made it clear that she would not join any political party. According to her, remaining within political systems that have failed to resolve people's problems and raising the same questions from inside them would not be the right path for her. At the same time, she said the structure of this "new politics" and the way it would function would be decided collectively with people.

'No money or muscle power'

Mittal also spoke about the role of money, muscle power and caste equations in electoral politics. She said she does not have large financial resources or muscle power for electoral politics and does not believe in building politics around caste or religious calculations.

Questioning the large amounts of money spent during elections, she said such resources ultimately come from funds that could otherwise be used for development. She said she would rather see resources being spent on roads, bridges, schools and other public facilities.

Mittal added that during her administrative career, she never asked people about their caste or religion before taking decisions and said she would follow the same principle in politics. She appealed to teachers, doctors, farmers, workers, lawyers and students to join the conversation around her proposed political journey.

Who is Divya Mittal?

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Divya Mittal announced her resignation from the administrative service on August 30, 2026. The resignation was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government and took effect on September 15, bringing her nearly 13-year administrative career to an end. Mittal studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore and had also worked abroad before joining the civil services.

During her career in Uttar Pradesh, she served as Joint Magistrate in Meerut, Chief Development Officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Joint Managing Director of UPSIDA in Kanpur Nagar and Vice-Chairperson of the Bareilly Development Authority. She later served as District Magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar and Mirzapur, as well as holding the post of District Magistrate in Deoria. Her work in Mirzapur's Lahuriyadah village, where an initiative was undertaken to provide piped water to the village, brought her wider recognition.

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