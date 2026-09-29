India bags silver in women's trap event at Asian Games, archery duo qualifies for quarters

New Delhi:

India has added another shooting medal to its Asian Games campaign after Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won silver in the women’s trap team event in Japan. The Indian trio posted an aggregate of 328, finishing three points clear of Kuwait, which took bronze with 325. Meanwhile, China claimed the gold medal after producing a team total of 346.

For India, Neeru was the standout performer. She registered 118 from 125 targets. Aashima recorded 106, while Manisha contributed 104, which was enough for India to hold second place.

Notably, the medal also capped a strong qualifying performance from Neeru. She ended the individual qualification stage level with Qatar’s Ray Bassil at the top of the standings. She is currently due to compete in the individual final later in the day.

Elsewhere, India made progress in the men’s recurve archery competition as Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan booked places in the quarterfinals. Dhiraj reached the last eight after beating the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia 6-0 in the Round of 32 and then overcoming Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 in the Round of 16.

Neeraj, on the other hand, first defeated Indonesia’s Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 before securing a 6-4 victory against South Korea’s Kim Je-deok.

India’s cycling team flops, suffer in Kurash and surfing too

India’s cycling teams had less success in qualification. Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh placed seventh among eight teams in the men’s team sprint. The women’s trio of Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth in a six-team field.

In kurash, Vipin Kumar’s campaign in the men’s 66kg category ended in the Round of 16 after a 0-3 defeat to South Korea’s Hoon Hyeon-su.

Surfing also saw India exit at the quarterfinal stage, with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu losing the men’s shortboard contest 5.37-8.53 to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon.

India’s women’s squash team, meanwhile, completed a 3-0 victory over Iran in the final pool match. Tanvi Khanna received a walkover after Narges Soltani retired during the opening game. Anahat Singh then defeated Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0, followed by Joshna Chinappa’s 3-0 win over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh. India won all three group matches and advanced to the quarterfinals.

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