UP election 2027: RLD's two-thirds target for NDA and the Jayant Chaudhary factor | India TV Exclusive

In Indian politics, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are often described as a semifinal ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Reason: Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and 31 to the Rajya Sabha and has the largest legislative assembly in India, with 403 members. The stakes, therefore, remain high for both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Samajwadi Party-Congress combine.

The BJP-led NDA, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, is seeking a third consecutive term, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP - buoyed by its success in the 2024 parliamentary polls, where it won 37 seats - is seeking a return to power after a decade.

For both the NDA and the SP-Congress coalition, the Jat vote in western Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain an important factor. Jats account for roughly 2 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's total population, and around 99 per cent are concentrated in the western part of the state. Political analysts say they can easily influence electoral outcomes in 35 to 40 assembly constituencies.

This is where Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) assumes significance. As the party has its roots in western Uttar Pradesh, the RLD could play a significant role and emerge as a key player for the NDA ahead of the 2027 electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh.

RLD's focus: Ensure two-thirds majority for NDA

The RLD has already started its preparations for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Providing details about the party's strategy for the upcoming elections, RLD's national spokesperson Nisha Chaudhary said the party wants to ensure that the NDA returns to power for a third straight term with a two-third majority.

In a telephonic interview with India TV Digital, she said the RLD wants to contribute to ensuring that the benefits of the government's schemes reach the last person of the society.

When asked about the number of seats the party would seek to contest, Nisha Chaudhary said the RLD was currently not focused on putting a number to its demand. Instead, she said, the RLD's priority was to improve the NDA's performance across all 403 constituencies.

"Whenever discussions on the seat-sharing take place, there will be a proper distribution of responsibilities," she told India TV Digital. "There are several parties in the alliance, and everyone will be given respect. Seat-sharing will also be decided accordingly."

"Our biggest focus is on how we can ensure that the government is formed again and how we can continue serving the people," the RLD leader said.

The RLD had contested 33 seats in the 2022 UP assembly elections and won eight.

'Public to give answer to Akhilesh'

Nisha Chaudhary also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his 'chavanni' jibe at Jayant Chaudhary and said the public would respond to such personal attacks in the 2027 elections.

Without naming him, Akhilesh had targeted Jayant last month and said the SP turned a 'chavanni' (25 paise) into a rupaiya (Re 1). The SP-RLD had contested the 2022 UP polls together, and Jayant was sent to the Rajya Sabha through the support of Akhilesh's party. However, Jayant's RLD switched to the NDA shortly before the 2024 general elections following differences with the SP.

Nisha Chaudhary said Akhilesh's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, had learned the craft of politics from Chaudhary Charan Singh, and everyone is aware of it. She said the RLD has never attacked the SP chief over it "because everyone learns from someone and we all learn from each other".

"Our leader, Chaudhary Jayant Singh ji, is not someone who makes such remarks. Whatever personal attacks Akhilesh Yadav ji and senior leaders of his party make, the people will respond to them in 2027," she told India TV Digital, adding that such personal attacks are not appropriate.

"If we make fun of a society merely for the sake of getting four votes, I don't think we will get those four votes; instead, we could lose support. If you are criticising society or calling a particular section backwards, these are not the kind of things that represent our conduct or our values, nor do they fit with the ideology of our party. We believe that the people will answer such politics."

RLD's focus: Farmers, youth and women

Nisha Chaudhary said the RLD's strategy for the 2027 UP polls remains simple: reach out to the farmers, youth and women, and ensure that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's ideas and vision reach door to door.

She told India TV Digital that the party does not believe in caste- or religion-based politics, and it wants to carry forward the same ideology of Chaudhary Charan Singh and "take everyone along, irrespective of whether we win or lose".

She said the party is committed to ensuring social harmony and brotherhood remain in the society. She highlighted that the RLD remains a farmer-based party and therefore, it wants to ensure that their income is increased.

"Today, the amount of land available for agriculture is decreasing, which makes it difficult to generate sufficient production to sustain a family," she said. "We, therefore, need to increase the output from the available land. This can be done through technology."

"Since our party has a strong presence in western Uttar Pradesh, there is significant sugarcane production there. Sugarcane can be converted into products such as khandsari, jaggery and sugar. Instead of simply selling sugarcane, we should focus on processing it through modern and organic methods, adding value to the produce and ensuring better health and economic benefits. This can increase farmers' income as well as create employment," she added.

Connectivity, infra, sugarcane payment and more

Nisha Chaudhary told India TV Digital that the RLD wants to ensure that connectivity between villages improves, as it would directly benefit the farmers. She also highlighted that sugarcane payments were a huge issue in Uttar Pradesh, but that problem has been resolved under the current government.

"Earlier, sugarcane payments used to remain pending for long periods. Now, around 95 per cent of sugarcane payments have been completed. Around Rs 3.22 lakh crore has been paid towards sugarcane payments (since 2017)," she said.

She also highlighted that Jayant Chaudhary has used 100 per cent of his Rajya Sabha MP fund for the renovation of existing sports infrastructure, including stadiums and sports facilities. This has not been restricted to western Uttar Pradesh, and funds have also been provided for such work in Haryana and other parts of the country, she said.

"His focus is that young people should play sports and also build careers through sports. As we say, 'Khelega India, toh badhega India'," she said.

"We also want to connect young people with agriculture through technology. Today, AI, drones and other technologies can help farmers determine which seeds to use and improve agricultural practices. With such technologies, it is possible to take multiple crops from the same land within a year," she concluded, reiterating the RLD's objective of helping the NDA secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming polls

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be held in February or March next year.

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