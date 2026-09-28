Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: iPhone 17 gets almost Rs 20000 off as festive discount

New Delhi:

Flipkart, a popular e-commerce player in India, is setting up for the Big Billion Days Sale 2026, which will start from October 9 onwards. The sale will offer major discounts on some of the top electronic goods and appliances, along with other verticals.

As per reports, this year, the platform will be offering major price cuts for the highly anticipated iPhone 17 and iPhone 15, which will be available at special sale prices. Not only this, the sale will come with extra bank and exchange offers.

Flipkart sale from October 9 onwards

Those who want to upgrade their handset will have to wait till October 9, as the sale starts then. But in case you want early access, users can start to shop from October 8 onwards.

iPhone price cut: Biggest offers and discounts

As per the information available online, iPhone 17 will be available at a massive price drop during the sale season on the platform.

The 256GB storage variant will receive a price cut and will drop down to Rs 79,999 during the sale period.

Flipkart has listed the unit at Rs 99,900- this means that the platform is offering around Rs 20000 cut (exactly Rs 19,901 off, by the time of writing) after the proposed discounts.

That price further comes with Rs 2,500 off for credit card EMI payments (already included) and a Rs 3,000 flat exchange bonus on the eligible exchange handset units.

Bank offers and additional price cut

If you have a Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit card, then you can easily get additional cashback and discount, reducing the offered discounted price to Rs 77,999 with 5 per cent cashback (depending on the bank offers available).

Furthermore, if you are looking for EMI plans, then the e-commerce platform will offer no-cost options for 6 months and 9 months. So users can start with the payment at Rs 8,667 per month.

Exchange old phones

If you own an old phone, then here is the right time to trade, as the sale will help you to get an additional price cut. This will solely depend on the condition of your device and whether it is eligible for the exchange terms. The user can get as much as Rs 89,850 off from the actual price if the unit is in good condition.

iPhone 17 details

In case you are solely focusing on iPhone 17, it features a 6.3-inch display and runs on Apple’s A19 chipset. The phone is available in multiple colour options, like Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, and White.

Note: The final discounted price and potential additional extra discounts will depend on how you pay and which offers you qualify for.

The iPhone 15 model gets a massive price drop too!

Not only the iPhone 17, but the older model, the iPhone 15, will also be available at a massive price dip. At the sale, customers can get the phone at a starting price of Rs 63,999, including the bank discount.

The unit usually costs around Rs 74,900, and if you are exchanging your older iPhone model, then you could save up to Rs 54,400 on this device.

To remind you recall, the iPhone 15 is available in Black, Green, Blue, Yellow and Pink colour options.

It comes with a 6.1-inch display and runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Not only iPhones, but Flipkart is further offering price cuts to other leading smartphones like the Motorola Edge series, Google Pixel, and more, which will go down to Rs 69,999- certainly a charming deal to look for.

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