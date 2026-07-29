Motorola Edge 60 Pro receives Android 17 Beta in India with Dynamic Island-like live updates, Moto AI Qira

New Delhi:

Motorola is pushing for the Android 17 beta to more users in India, and now the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is getting in on the action. There is no official announcement yet (by the time of writing), but a bunch of people on Reddit and X are already talking about the update and showing off the new features.

What’s new?

The update brings a refreshed look, more ways to tweak the interface, a brand-new Moto AI assistant called Qira, and, probably the most eye-catching, Live Updates that work kind of like Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island-style Live Updates

With Android 17 beta, Motorola has moved Live Updates into the phone’s centred punch-hole camera cutout. Now, your notifications and active tasks pop up right around that camera—timers, maps, music—everything shows up in this neat little floating zone, just like on the iPhone. People testing the beta say this version feels slicker and more user-friendly, especially for multitasking.

Moto AI Qira

Moto AI Qira joins the party, adding an AI assistant that aims to boost productivity and help you interact with your device in smarter ways. Users are noticing updated Wi-Fi, network, and battery icons, a new look for the volume controls, a revamped settings app, better haptic feedback, and a host of new customization options. Motorola’s also adding Smart Connect cloud integration for tighter links between your devices and other supported platforms.

Quick Settings

The Quick Settings section is also getting a facelift. You can change the size of the Quick Settings tiles now, and there’s a new Classic Control Centre. Swiping down once gets you your main toggles—swipe again for the full menu. Tinted home icons, refreshed status icons, and a cleaner interface round out the visual updates.

Smart gestures

Now you can take a screenshot with a three-finger swipe down, and launch split screen by swiping three fingers upward. The update also brings Android Battery Health, Landscape Stereo mode, and some features from Android 16 QPR2, including Enhanced HDR Brightness.

A few users say the update (about 5GB, build A171VVH.16) is making their Edge 60 Pro run a bit warmer. That’s not unusual for beta software—these kinks usually get ironed out before the final release.

Software update

Maybe the most interesting part: this wider Android 17 beta rollout shows Motorola is picking up the pace with software updates. The company has not said when the stable Android 17 build is coming, but it looks like more Motorola phones will join the beta soon.

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