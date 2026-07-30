Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur bypolls: Polling begins as BJP, Congress, Jan Suraaj battle for key seats

New Delhi:

Voting is being held on Thursday (July 30) for Assembly bypolls in three politically significant constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Electors in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur are casting their votes, while the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on Monday (August 3). The bypolls have become crucial for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with each constituency presenting a different political challenge. While the BJP is looking to retain two of its traditional strongholds, the Congress is aiming to capitalise on local factors and anti-incumbency to improve its tally.

Why Bankipur bypoll is crucial for the BJP

The Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests, especially for the BJP. The seat has long been considered a BJP bastion and was represented by senior party leader Nitin Nabin, who vacated the Assembly seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has entered the electoral fray. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Rekha Gupta, setting up a triangular contest.

The election has attracted significant attention due to Prashant Kishor's decision to contest from a seat traditionally dominated by the BJP. His candidature is expected to test Jan Suraaj's grassroots strength and could influence the political narrative ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Notably, the BJP had initially named Abhishek Kumar Sinha, a close aide of Nitin Nabin, as its candidate. He had even filed his nomination papers but unexpectedly withdrew his candidature on July 10, citing personal reasons. The party later replaced him with Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

Datia witnesses direct BJP vs Congress battle

The Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh has turned into a straight contest between the BJP and the Congress. The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his Assembly membership following his conviction and three-year sentence in a cheating case by a Delhi court.

Rajendra Bharti had defeated senior BJP leader and former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. This time, the BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has nominated Ghanshyam Singh. Ghanshyam Singh belongs to the region's former royal family, while Ashutosh Tiwari's candidature had initially triggered discontent among supporters of Narottam Mishra.

BJP and Congress locked in close fight in Manjalpur

The Manjalpur Assembly seat in Gujarat went vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Yogesh Patel. The 79-year-old legislator passed away recently which necessitated the bypoll. The BJP has fielded Satish Patel, while the Congress has nominated Gujarat Congress Vice President and former state minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

The contest is expected to be closely fought, with both parties investing considerable organisational strength in the campaign. The outcome will indicate whether the BJP can retain one of its strongholds or if the Congress can register an important electoral gain.

What makes these bypolls politically significant?

Although only three Assembly seats are at stake, the bypolls carry political significance beyond the numbers. For the BJP, retaining Bankipur and Manjalpur is important to reinforce its organisational dominance, while winning Datia would help it regain a constituency it lost in the 2023 Assembly elections. For the Congress, holding on to Datia and making gains in Gujarat or Bihar would provide a morale boost and strengthen its narrative ahead of upcoming electoral battles. The performance of Jan Suraaj and its founder Prashant Kishor in Bankipur will also be closely watched, as it could offer an early indication of the party's electoral potential in Bihar.

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