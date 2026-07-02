How did Ketan Agarwal's phone reach his fiancee Siya Goyal? Forensic probe to reveal truth

Pune:

The investigation into the sensational murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken another dramatic turn, with police now focusing on a crucial piece of evidence, his mobile phone. Investigators suspect that after Ketan was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort, his mobile phone remained with his fiancee, Siya Goyal, raising fresh questions about what happened in the moments following the incident. Police believe the phone could hold vital evidence and have decided to send it for forensic examination to determine whether any crucial data was deleted before it was handed over to Ketan's family.

According to the police, one of the biggest questions in the case is how Ketan's mobile phone reached Siya before his family arrived at Lohagad Fort. Preliminary findings suggest that Siya handed over the phone to Ketan's relatives after they reached the fort. Investigators suspect that important information, including possible digital evidence stored on the device, may have been deleted before the phone was returned. However, officials have clarified that these suspicions can only be confirmed after a detailed forensic examination of the mobile phone.

Clothes worn by Siya on the day of the incident seized

As part of the ongoing investigation, Pune Police on Thursday took accused Siya Goyal to her residence, Leela Kunj, in Pune's Kondhwa. During the visit, officers seized the clothes she was allegedly wearing on the day of the incident and prepared the required seizure panchnama. The police team remained at the residence for nearly an hour, while Siya's family members were present throughout the search. The recovered clothing is expected to be examined as part of the evidence collection process.

Police may seek extension of Siya's custody

Thursday marked the final day of Siya Goyal's police custody, which is scheduled to end on July 3. Based on the evidence collected so far, statements recorded during interrogation and the progress of the investigation, Pune Police is expected to decide its next course of action. Officials are likely approach the court on Friday seeking an extension of her police remand if they believe further custodial interrogation is required.

What is the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

The Ketan Agarwal murder case is one of Maharashtra's most high-profile criminal investigations in recent months. Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old businessman from Pune, allegedly died after being pushed off the historic Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026. Police have accused his fiancee, Siya Goyal, of conspiring with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, to murder him.

According to investigators, the incident was initially projected as an accidental fall. Siya had reportedly informed Ketan's family that he had slipped from the fort. However, the police investigation later concluded that the death was allegedly a pre-planned murder. Following the probe, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23.

Why the forensic examination could become crucial

Digital forensic evidence has become a key component of modern criminal investigations. If investigators are able to recover deleted chats, call records, photographs, location history or other digital data from Ketan's mobile phone, it could help establish the sequence of events leading up to his death. Experts believe the forensic report is expected to play an important role in corroborating or disproving the police's suspicions.

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