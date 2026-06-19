BSNL launches Rs 225 plan with 30-day validity, unlimited calling and 75GB data

New Delhi:

BSNL just rolled out a new Rs 225 prepaid plan, and it’s clearly targeting people who want good value without breaking the bank. The company announced everything on social media, emphasizing perks like unlimited voice calls, daily data, and SMS benefits.

What does the Rs 225 BSNL plan offer?

With the Rs 225 prepaid recharge, you will get 30 days of validity and it gives you unlimited calls to any network in India. You can roam anywhere in the country and still enjoy those calls. Talking about the data, you get 2.5GB every day, so by the end of the month, that will be around 75GB of data in total.

Also, you get 100 free SMS every day, and it is considered to be a pretty solid pick for anyone who sends a lot of texts and does not want to think about call limits.

So just to sum it up, here are the benefits:

Validity: 30 days

Unlimited voice calling across India

Free national roaming

2.5GB high-speed data per day

Total 75GB data during validity

100 free SMS daily

BSNL's Rs 51 plan for new users

This is not it, and BSNL has further launched a special Rs 51 recharge plan for the new users. This one is only sticking around until June 30.

With it, new BSNL users will get 28 days of validity, unlimited calls, national roaming, and a generous 2GB of data each day. It offers 100 free SMS every day, too.

This means the new customers can grab a free SIM card, so getting started is even cheaper.

BSNL’s doing all this as part of a bigger push to win over more customers. They are putting out affordable options and upgrading their network around the country, so users get better connectivity for less. The company wants to hold its ground in the fiercely competitive Indian telecom scene, and it’s clear their focus is on value.