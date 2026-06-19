Reliance Jio introduces Smart MyJio Assistant, AI-powered calling and TeleFrame Home platform

New Delhi:

Reliance's 49th AGM. Reliance Jio took place today and launched several AI-powered services. At the event, the leaders of Reliance announced 'Jio TeleFrame', which is a voice-first, agentic AI designed to transform your house into a smart home; it will manage everything from your daily routine to your various activities.

Also, the company has announced the 'Jio Call Agent', the new ‘Jio TeleFrame’ and more. The company has rolled out a bunch of AI-powered products, with the vision to pull in artificial intelligence into daily lives and make it handier for the users.

The company showed off new AI features which are built straight into its telecom network, customer support systems, and smart home solutions.

Jio Call Agent: Brings AI directly into phone calls

Jio Call Agent is an AI assistant which you do not have to download as iyt runs on Jio’s network. To start using it, just say ‘Hey Jio’ during a call and the assistant can hop into your conversation with your permission and jump right into tasks that make life easier.

You will be able to get real-time transcriptions, support for multiple Indian languages, and speaker identification for up to 10 people if you’re on a group call. Once you are done, it will send the automatic summaries, create reminders, spot action items and share those notes with everyone on the call.

Furthermore, the AI can get things done while you are still talking. Like, for instance, say you want to:

Book a cab

Order food

Reserve a restaurant

Set a meeting

You can ask the assistant without leaving the call or fiddling with other apps. Jio plans to roll this out to their whopping 500 million-plus customers later this year.

MyJio App: Become an AI relationship manager

MyJio app has also got a major upgrade as the company focuses it to be less of a traditional app and more like your personal AI relationship manager. Now, just talk or type what you need, whether you are managing telecom services after a big move, looking for the right international roaming plan, or setting up eSIM verification.

What MyJio AI can do?

Help users manage telecom services after moving to a new city

Recommend suitable international roaming plans

Provide real-time roaming usage alerts

Enable self-KYC for eSIM activation

Automate routine account management tasks

The assistant is claimed to take care of it all in plain language. Routine account tasks get automated, and you get proactive usage alerts. Of course, anything that involves payment will still needs your okay, and you will get prompts for every action.

(Image Source : JIO)JioHome

Jio TeleFrame: For smart home market

For the smart home, Jio has come up with TeleFrame, which is a voice-first AI OS made for families. The platform is claimed to deliver multiple AI agents dedicated to different aspects of daily life, including:

Home management

Entertainment

Shopping assistance

Guest management

Family care services

Smart device control

TeleFrame will not just follow your commands, but it will actually learn your family’s routines and personal preferences. So, you can get help without even speaking about it for anything and everything.

Also, with Jio’s AI creations, you can use multiple Indian languages, and the TeleFrame will understand it all.

(Image Source : JIOTELEFRAME)JioTeleFrame

Focus on AI, privacy and local languages

Jio keeps pushing its limit when it comes to advancement along with privacy. All the above services need user consent first in order to activate them. Everything has been opted-in, especially with anything sensitive.

The real aim is to make AI a part of everyday life for people in India, from phone calls and app support to fully functional smart homes, while making technology feel a lot more natural.