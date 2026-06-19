JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC headphones launched with up to 80 hours battery, ANC and Spatial Sound

New Delhi:

JBL just rolled out two new wireless headphones in India: the Live 780NC and the Live 680NC. They’re pushing these as part of their premium lineup, and honestly, if you’re into big sound, all-day battery, and noise cancellation, these will catch your eye.

Let’s get right into the details. Both models boast JBL’s latest tech—Spatial Sound 3.0 for that surround effect, Personi-Fi 3.0 to tweak the sound your way, and fresh Adaptive Noise Cancelling to shut out the world when you want it.

JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC: Price in India

The newly launched headphones are priced as follows:

JBL Live 780NC: Rs 15,999

JBL Live 680NC: Rs 11,999

Customers can choose from multiple colour options, including:

Black

Blue

White

Champagne

Green

Orange

Purple

Pre-bookings for the 780NC are live now on JBL’s site and Amazon. If you order before July 31, you get Rs 2,000 off and an extra year of warranty for free. The 780NC will hit Amazon just in time for their Prime Day Sale, while the 680NC starts selling on July 15.

Premium sound experience with LDAC support

Both headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers and support JBL Signature Sound for rich audio performance.

Key audio features include the following:

JBL Spatial Sound 3.0

Personi-Fi 3.0 personalized sound tuning

LDAC high-resolution wireless audio

Auracast audio sharing

Multipoint connectivity

The 780NC throws in Personal Sound Amplification and a low-volume EQ, making it especially comfortable for long listening sessions.

The 780NC weighs in at 260 grams, and the 680NC is even lighter at 231 grams – making it easy to wear for a longer stretch.

Advanced noise cancellation and call quality

Noise cancellation is no joke here. JBL calls it True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. The 780NC uses six mics, the 680NC uses four, and both focus on killing outside noise when you are on a call or just listening to music.

For conversations, you also get AI-powered noise reduction, beamforming mics, Perfect Calls 2.0, a Call Equaliser, and a Sound Level Optimiser—all so you do not have to shout “Can you hear me?” in public.

Up to 80 hours of battery life

Battery life is one of the biggest highlights of the new headphones.

According to JBL:

Up to 50 hours playback with ANC enabled

Up to 80 hours playback with ANC turned off

Five-minute fast charging provides up to four hours of listening time

And if you are always rushing, a 5-minute charge gives you about four hours of playback.

Design and connectivity

The JBL Live 780NC comes with an over-ear design, while the Live 680NC features an on-ear design.

Other highlights include:

Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity

Foldable design

Touch controls

Customisable buttons

JBL Headphones app support

Soft-touch ear cushions

Design-wise, the 780NC is over-ear while the 680NC is on-ear. Other perks: Bluetooth 6.0, foldable build, touch controls, customisable buttons, support with the JBL app, and soft ear cushions.