Ryan Williams scores vs Panama, how is former Australia footballer playing for India?

Bengaluru:

Former Australian international Ryan Williams proved to be India’s game-changer on Friday evening at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 32-year-old scored a clinical 41st-minute goal to hand the Blue Tigers a 1-0 lead over Panama at the interval in their FIFA International friendly.

Williams timed his run past defender Jose Cordoba to collect a brilliant chip pass from full-back Akash Mishra. He controlled the ball and drove forward into the box and calmly slotted his finish past goalkeeper Marcos Reyes. The well-taken strike put India ahead against their CONCACAF opponents in front of an energetic home crowd, giving the national side a vital advantage heading into the half-time break.

Meanwhile, the winger, who plays domestically for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, has quickly become the focal point of national attention following his high-profile international transfer from Australia to India.

Notably, Williams was born in Subiaco, Australia and built an extensive professional career across the English football league system. He made over 250 appearances for clubs including Fulham, Portsmouth, Barnsley, and Rotherham United. He eventually returned to Australia with Perth Glory before securing a move to Bengaluru FC in 2023.

The move from Australia to India

Although Williams earned a senior international cap for Australia's national team in 2019, he remained eligible for an association switch under FIFA regulations because that single appearance came in a non-competitive friendly. Under FIFA's eligibility statutes, players with limited non-competitive caps can request a one-time change of national association if they possess the relevant heritage.

Williams qualifies to represent India through his maternal lineage, as his mother, Audrey, was born in Mumbai, and his grandfather Lincoln "Linky" Grostate famously represented Bombay in the Santosh Trophy during the 1950s.

To fulfill Indian citizenship requirements, Williams voluntarily surrendered his Australian passport in late 2025. Following formal clearance from FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber, he completed his official association transfer to the All India Football Federation. He made his debut against Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualifiers earlier in the year and also holds the record for the fastest goal by an Indian debutant in international football.

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