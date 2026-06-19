Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale starts from July 4: Big discounts, new launches and Prime membership at Rs 999

New Delhi:

Amazon just announced the dates for Prime Day 2026 in India, which will kickstart from the midnight of July 4 and will run right through to 11:59 PM on July 6. That’s a solid 72 hours of Prime sales and dealson the 10th Prime Day in India.

Prime Membership now available at a discount

To celebrate, Amazon’s slashing Prime membership prices. For a limited time, you can grab the annual Prime membership for Rs 999 (down from Rs 1,499). If you prefer Prime Lite then it is available for Rs 599 instead of Rs 799. There’s also the Prime Shopping Edition at Rs 299, instead of the usual Rs 399. It is said to be a good good opportunity to subscribe the member ship, if you have been thinking about joining it or if you want to renew on the cheap.

The revised membership prices are:

Prime Annual Membership: Rs 999 (earlier Rs 1,499)

Prime Lite: Rs 599 (earlier Rs 799)

Prime Shopping Edition: Rs 299 (earlier Rs 399)

(Image Source : AMAZON PRIME)Amazon Prime sale

Extra discounts with SBI and Axis Bank Cards

If you are a Prime member with an SBI or Axis Bank credit card, you can get an extra 10% off on your purchases during Prime Day. These bank offers cover EMI transactions, too. And for those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can pick up to 5% cashback on select items.

Over 500 new product launches are expected

This year, Amazon plans to launch over 500 new products – no small feat. Expect big names like OnePlus and Samsung to roll out fresh devices, along with a lineup of consumer electronics, smart home gadgets, home appliances, and more. Plus, they’re putting the spotlight on products from small and medium businesses across India.

AI-powered shopping features

On the tech front, Amazon’s going big with AI-powered shopping features. You have got the new Rufus AI assistant, Lens AI for finding what you want fast, AI Review Highlights, Quick View, and handy buying guides. All of these are aimed at making it easier to compare products and decide what to buy- without getting lost in endless tabs.

(Image Source : AMAZON PRIME)Amazon Prime sale

Big savings on Alexa and smart devices

There are a bunch of deals coming your way too: up to 45 per cent off Echo smart speakers, discounts on Alexa-powered displays, and offers on Fire TV devices. Amazon Pay Later will be available if you want a little extra wiggle room to pay.

What can Prime Members expect?

One more cool thing—select Prime members will get access to Prime Playback, Amazon’s new AI tool that highlights your shopping milestones and streaming habits. It’s like a little walk down memory lane for your personal Amazon journey.