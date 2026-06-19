Reliance to build world's largest AI networks, Green-powered data centres and more

New Delhi:

Reliance has revealed its plans to build a large AI ecosystem in India, which will cover everything from powerful data centres to AI tools designed specifically for Indian users. The Indian tech giant known for its telecom goals is to make AI more affordable, accessible, and useful across different sectors of society.

Biggest AI data centre in Jamnagar

One of the biggest challenges in developing artificial intelligence is access to powerful computing systems, which is known as AI compute. Reliance addressed this issue by setting up a large AI infrastructure in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

At the 49th AGM, the company will further deploy Nvidia's latest GB300 GPUs, which will provide computing power equivalent to around 75,000 H100 GPUs. Over time, Reliance plans to expand this capacity to more than 2 million H100-equivalent GPUs, making it one of the largest AI computing facilities in the world.

Powered entirely by green energy

The upcoming AI data centre will be a 120 MW facility and is expected to be in operation by the end of 2026, as stated in the AGM video shared by Reliance.

Unlike many global AI facilities that use large amounts of fossil fuel, which are based on electricity, Reliance stated that the Jamnagar centre will run differently. It will be entirely on renewable solar energy generated from its Kutch energy complex based in Gujarat. This approach further aims at reducing the environmental impact of large-scale AI operations.

(Image Source : JIO)AI

AI built for Indian languages

Reliance is stepping ahead to take a different approach to AI development. By building its systems directly in Indian-language models, instead of creating an English-first model which is being followed by many existing platforms. The indian regional language-supporting AI model will translate them directly into the referred and chosen Indian language.

The company stated that the AI services will support 22 Indian languages, which makes them easier to use for Indians across the region.

Jio Bharat IQ: AI assistant for everyday use

Jio Bharat IQ has been designed as a personal AI assistant for Indian users. It could help with daily tasks, answer questions and provide information in local languages (Indian), making AI more accessible to a wider audience.

AI Vyapar: Helping small businesses

AI Vyapar is aiming at shopkeepers, kirana stores and small businesses across the nation. The platform has been designed for the merchants to help them manage the inventory, improve customer service and increase productivity via AI-powered tools.

Jio Health IQ: Smart healthcare support

Jio Health IQ is another latest discovery which will provide AI-driven health assistance and medical insights to families. The service will aim at making healthcare information and support more accessible for the users from their homes.

Jio Learn IQ: Learning in native languages

With this new Learn IQ, students across the country who speak different languages will be able to use study subjects at their own pace. The platform has been designed to explain complex topics in their local language, which will help them to learn and understand various concepts easily.

Jio Krishi IQ: AI for farmers

Technology is not bound to students and professionals but has come to farmers too. Jio has come up with Krishi IQ, which will use real-time data and AI analysis to provide insights on weather conditions, resource management, the health of crops and farming decisions.

The main goal is to help the farmers to improve their production and plan for better income opportunities with their farmland.

Reliance's AI strategy to make India better than before

Reliance's latest AI strategy is a combination of large-scale infrastructure with practical applications for everyday users. By focusing on regional Indian languages and various sectors – from education, healthcare, agriculture and small businesses – the company has aimed to make artificial intelligence used by millions of people across the country.