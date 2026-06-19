Google Home Speaker goes global: Gemini AI, 360-degree sound and smart home features unveiled

New Delhi:

Google has finally rolled out its new Home Speaker globally, which means you can now pre-order it if you reside in the US and New Zealand. This smart speaker first hit the market in October 2025, promising to make Gemini the company's latest AI assistant and a real part of your day-to-day life at home.

Google is not just chasing trends here; rather, the tech giant is packing this thing with solid AI smarts, impressive audio gear, and a full suite of smart home controls, all inside a pretty compact shell. At USD 99.99 (about Rs 8,900), it lands right in the sweet spot for smart speakers. Shipments start June 25.

The speaker is available in four colour options: Berry, Hazel, Jade, or Porcelain. By the time of writing, there has been no information related to the Indian launch.

Gemini for Home integration

The distinguishing point for the new Home Speaker is the Gemini for Home integration. Voice commands get you a lot more now, and you can launch multi-step actions, join in on live conversations with Gemini, or catch up with Home Briefs that tell you what’s been happening around your house.

There is a new LED light ring on top that shifts colours depending on what Gemini’s up to, whether it’s listening, processing, or responding. If Gemini Live mode’s rolling, you’ll see a special glow.

Google Home Speakers: Specifications

The Home Speaker is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit to keep AI features running fast.

It has got 1GB LPDDR4 RAM, 4GB eMMC storage, and a 58mm full-range audio driver for deep, clear sound. Three far-field mics pick up your voice, and with 360-degree sound, you can place it anywhere in the room and still get immersive audio.

User can pair two speakers together or link up with a Google TV Streamer for a mini home theater which will be capable of giving you a surround sound, claims the tech giant.

Connectivity: Top-tier too

Home Speaker comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Thread 1.3, Border Router and Matter compatibility. This means you have got all the latest smart home protocols. You can operate the speaker with voice commands, as you will be in charge of any compatible gadget in the Google Home family.

Privacy: If privacy is a big deal for you, then there will be a physical microphone mute switch, which could be flicked, and your voice will stay private.

Design: It comes in a small but stylish look with just 3.4 inches tall and 4.2 inches across in a sphere design. Power comes from a 30W USB Type-C adapter, and touch controls on top make it simple to use.

Google seems to be betting on the technology that comes with the combination of Gemini AI, serious audio performance, and seamless smart home control, which will make this speaker tough to beat if you want a smarter, more personalised setup at home.