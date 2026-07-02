Meghalaya Government moves Supreme Court against Sonam's bail in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

Shillong:

The Meghalaya government has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the state in 2025. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu on Thursday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to hear the plea urgently, arguing that the Meghalaya High Court had made an error in granting bail to the accused. The bench agreed to list the case for hearing on Friday.

During the proceedings, Mehta said the High Court had granted bail because the grounds of arrest were not fully provided to Sonam Raghuvanshi at the time of her arrest. He told the court that the issue arose only because of a typographical mistake in the legal provision that was cited and should not have been treated as a serious procedural lapse.

He also argued that there was a possibility of the accused fleeing if she remained on bail, stressing the need for the Supreme Court to intervene.

Not satisfied with probe, says Raja's brother

Earlier on Tuesday, Raja Raghuvanshi's family also decided to move the top court against the bail granted to Sonam. Raja's elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said the family was not satisfied with the way the case was handled and that they will fight a legal battle for justice.

"Sonam's lawyer is working hard to get her bail because he must be getting paid to work for it. He has been working hard for a year now, so he must be definitely getting paid for it. Our lawyer, the one representing Raja's side, has not been helped financially and I feel that is why he is unable to say anything there. Sonam's lawyer is taking advantage of this. We will not appeal before the High Court now, we will approach the Supreme Court and demand that her bail be scrapped,” Vipin said.

“We have no hopes with the Shillong Police and Meghalaya Govt...Looking at Sonam, Siya killed her fiancee Ketan in Pune. Taking her example, women will commit crimes like this. Granting bail would embolden them," he added.

Meghalaya HC upholds bail order

On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court upheld a trial court’s decision to grant bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The case relates to the death of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled with his wife to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The couple went missing while visiting the Sohra area on May 23, 2025. After a search operation, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2.

According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly planned the murder with the help of hired assailants. Investigators have claimed that the crime was carried out for financial gain.

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