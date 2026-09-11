Redmi 17 5G now on sale with Rs 16000 discount: Check new price and offers

New Delhi:

Redmi’s new 17 5G is finally available in India. If you’ve been waiting for a big-battery 5G phone that doesn’t cost a fortune, this one ticks all the right boxes. It packs a hefty 7,900mAh battery, a sharp 50MP camera, and a super-smooth 120Hz display.

You can pick it up in two versions: either 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Both variants are available now on Mi.com and Amazon. And Redmi’s kicking things off with steep launch discounts that bring the price down quite a bit.

Redmi 17 5G: Price and first-sale offers

The regular price starts at Rs 39,999 for the base model and Rs 41,999 for the higher spec, but first-sale offers bring them to Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999. That’s up to Rs 16,000 off right out of the gate, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Colour options

You will get three options for purchase:

Absolute Black

Endless Blue

Eternal Orange

Redmi 17 5G: Specifications

Display details: Talking about the spec,s the Redmi 17 5G comes with a big 6.9-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600p) that refreshes at 120Hz. It gets plenty bright, too, hitting up to 825 nits. Redmi covered the screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, so you do not have to worry as much about scratches or cracks.

Processor, RAM and storage: The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you need more space, just pop in a microSD card and expand it by up to 2TB. It’s also rated IP64, so dust and splashes won’t be a problem.

Battery and camera: The massive 7,900mAh battery is a real standout here. With support for 45W fast charging, you don’t need to keep it plugged in all day. On the back, you get a dual-camera setup: a 50MP main shooter along with a secondary camera, and for selfies, there’s an 8MP front camera.

OS and connectivity: Software-wise, it’s running HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. You get all the standard connectivity options—dual 5G SIMs, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and even a USB Type-C port. For folks who still like wired headphones, there’s a 3.5mm jack too.

Overall, the Redmi 17 5G offers plenty

A long-lasting battery, a smooth 120 Hz display, and solid hardware – all wrapped up in a surprisingly affordable price, especially with these early bird deals.

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