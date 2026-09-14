India once again shun Mohsin Naqvi, refuse to take Women's Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman

The Indian team performed brilliantly as they took on Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final. The two sides met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13th, and it was team India who emerged victorious in the clash.

After the game, all the fans were discussing whether or not the side would take the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi. As expected, the Women in Blue did not even come out of the dressing room to receive their winner's medal, but also refused to take the trophy from Naqvi.

It is worth noting that a similar situation happened back when the Indian men’s team defeated Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup title in 2025.

What happened back in 2025?

It is interesting to note that, as per protocol, Naqvi is supposed to hand over the trophy to the winning team, but the same did not happen during the 2025 Asia Cup final after India defeated Pakistan in Dubai. The men’s cricket team was denied the trophy even after defeating Pakistan in the clash, and the side went on to celebrate with an imaginary title.

Back then, the post-match ceremony got even more chaotic as the proceedings were delayed for more than an hour. After the proceedings, Naqvi left the venue with the Asia Cup trophy, and a similar controversy ensued in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup as well.

What did Harmanpreet Kaur say after the win?

Having defeated Sri Lanka comfortably in the clash, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about the performance that her side put in, and hailed the showings of her players that helped her lift the Women in Blue’s 8th Asia Cup title.

“We feel this way because we know how much potential we have, and we have a great team. I think we played to our standards because that's what we discussed when we came here: we have certain standards, and we have to keep matching them every day. And we are very happy with the way we all performed,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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